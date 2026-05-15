Capitol gives fuel aid, rice

NEARLY 3,000 habal-habal (motorcycle taxi) drivers in Cebu’s 2nd and 7th districts received P3,000 fuel subsidies and rice assistance from the Cebu Provincial Government this week.

The Capitol said 1,000 drivers from Argao, Santander, and Samboan each received P3,000 in financial aid.

Another 2,000 drivers from Malabuyoc, Alegria, Badian, and Moalboal also benefited from the assistance program.

The provincial government said the aid was intended for drivers not covered by national government subsidy programs, aimed at helping them cope with rising fuel costs driven by tensions in the Middle East.

Earlier, the Capitol announced that it would extend assistance to other sectors excluded from national aid programs.

Aside from cash support, beneficiaries also received 10 kilos of unhusked rice.

The Capitol assured that other localities will be next in line for the distribution in the coming days.

Officials said the selection of beneficiaries underwent careful screening and validation to ensure that assistance reached those most in need. / ANV