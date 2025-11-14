Capitol hearing pushes transparency measures to prevent project delays, unpaid contracts

THE Cebu Provincial Government’s Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) convened a public hearing on Thursday, November 13, 2025, to present new safeguards aimed at preventing project delays, unpaid contracts, and oversight gaps, issues that have previously hindered the province’s infrastructure rollout.

In a statement released by the Cebu Province Public Information Office on Friday, November 14, officials said the measures form part of the Capitol’s effort to rebuild trust with contractors and ensure future projects are implemented with full transparency and financial discipline.

During the meeting, Governor Pamela Baricuatro said that the proposed P12-billion budget for 2026, including P4 billion earmarked for infrastructure, will prioritize accountability and responsible spending to avoid repeating past fiscal setbacks.

The BAC Infrastructure Secretariat outlined two major reforms expected to have a direct impact on project implementation:

- Creation of the Provincial Project Monitoring Committee (PPMC): Formed under Executive Order No. 15, the committee will enhance oversight, strengthen accountability, and institutionalize regular monitoring of all provincial infrastructure projects.

- Introduction of a new technical and financial checklist: A standardized set of requirements designed to reduce bidding delays, eliminate compliance issues, and ensure a more competitive procurement process.

To address long-standing complaints over delayed payments, Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces announced that all contracts moving forward will have secured budget allocations before implementation.

He added that the 2026 budget includes a P500-million debt service program to settle unpaid obligations from previous years.

Provincial officials said the public hearing reflects the Capitol’s commitment to good governance, stronger engagement with contractors, and more reliable delivery of infrastructure projects across Cebu. (CDF)