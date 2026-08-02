Capitol hospitals to give free linen, admission kits

PATIENTS admitted to any of the 16 Capitol-run district and provincial hospitals in Cebu will receive free linen and admission kits starting Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

Provincial Health Consultant Elisse Nicole Catalan announced the phased rollout of the patient comfort amenities on Friday, July 31.

Under the program, every inpatient will receive a fitted sheet, pillow, pillowcase, and blanket. The items can be taken home upon discharge.

The initiative began at the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City under Chief of Hospital Dr. Zoraida Yurango.

“After proving that the program was feasible, we are now replicating this best practice across all 16 Capitol-run hospitals,” Catalan said.

Inpatients will also receive a complimentary admission kit containing a spoon, fork, tissue, towel, toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, alcohol, a calibrated medicine cup, thermometer, medical adhesive tape, and a paper bag.

First in provincial hospitals

Catalan said this marks “the first time in the history of Cebu’s provincial hospitals” that every inpatient will receive an admission kit.

Both the linen and admission kits will be provided at no additional cost to patients.

Linen is now available in hospitals in Danao, Bogo, Carcar, Barili, Tuburan, Malabuyoc, Pinamungajan, Badian, and Balamban. Admission kits are currently available in Danao.

More stocks will arrive in the coming weeks until all 16 facilities receive their supply.

“Government healthcare is not only about treatment. It is also about providing comfort, preserving dignity, and helping every patient feel genuinely cared for,” Catalan said. / CDF