Cebu launches ‘Clean Cebu Campaign’ to tackle waste crisis

THE Cebu Provincial Government met with leaders and private groups on Thursday, March 19, 2026, to find urgent solutions to the island’s growing garbage problem. The meeting marks the official start of the "Clean Cebu Campaign," a province-wide push to clean up communities and improve how waste is handled.

A call for collective action

Governor Pamela Baricuatro led the launch, explaining that the campaign is designed to turn talk into action. The goal is to fix gaps in current waste systems and reduce risks to public health and safety across the province and its three major cities—Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

“The initiative requires collective action,” Baricuatro said. She noted that the waste crisis is already hurting local communities and making it harder for the island to prepare for disasters.

“Today, we proudly launch the Clean Cebu Campaign—a call for all of us to act with urgency, responsibility, and real commitment,” she added, stressing that the program will only work if the public gets involved.

Finding modern solutions

The campaign kicked off with a forum in Cebu City titled “Cebu’s Waste Dilemma and Potential Solution-Interventions.” The event brought together mayors, environmental officers, and experts, including former Environment Secretary Elisea Gozun, to discuss sustainable ways to manage trash.

Provincial Administrator Joseph Ace Durano emphasized that the government needs help from everyone. “We need you. The government cannot do this alone,” he told the crowd during his opening remarks.

To help leaders find better tools, the forum featured 11 exhibit booths. These displays showed off new technologies and "green" innovations that local towns and cities could use to process waste more efficiently.

Learning from tragedy

The push for a cleaner Cebu comes at a critical time. Public concern has reached a high point following a devastating garbage landslide at a landfill in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City, last January. That tragic incident claimed 36 lives and highlighted the hidden dangers of poor waste management.

Moving forward together

By the end of the forum, stakeholders signed a pledge of commitment to support the new campaign. All the ideas and feedback gathered will be turned into a formal action plan.

The Clean Cebu Campaign aims to ensure that the island’s growth doesn't come at the cost of the environment or the safety of the people who live there. (CDF)