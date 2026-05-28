Capitol launches digital wallet payment system

Summary:

The Cebu Provincial Government launched its first-ever digital wallet payment system via GCash on Monday, May 25, 2026, to reduce long lines and streamline provincial services.

Following a directive from Governor Pamela Baricuatro, the system enables electronic payments for various Capitol taxes, fees, regulatory permits, rental fees, and associated financial penalties.

The digitalization initiative integrates provincial utility operations, allowing residents to digitally pay Malapascua Island electricity bills and water bills for Moalboal and Carmen.

RESIDENTS can now electronically pay Capitol taxes, fees and penalties, Malapascua Island electric bills, and water bills under the inter-local government unit waterworks system in Moalboal and Carmen after the Cebu Provincial Government launched its first-ever digital wallet payment system this week.

The implementation of the GCash payment at the Capitol started on Monday, May 25, 2026, according to Cebu Provincial Investment and Promotions Office (CPIPO) Head Paulo Uy in an interview with the media on Thursday, May 28.

Uy said that the system aims to minimize long lines and improve transaction convenience for the public.

The initiative follows a directive from Governor Pamela Baricuatro to prioritize digitalization and streamline provincial services.

According to a video report from the Cebu Province Public Information Office on Tuesday, May 26, the digital wallet handles a wide range of provincial collections. Payors can settle transfer taxes, real property taxes, sand and gravel fees, governor’s permits, truck and van permits, franchise taxes, rental fees, professional taxes, and associated penalties.

Digitalization program

The system also integrates provincial utility operations. Residents of Malapascua Island can pay their electricity bills online through GCash transactions, as the province operates the generator sets on the island. Similarly, consumers connected to the provincial waterworks in Moalboal and Carmen can clear their balances digitally.

The transition began late last year when the Provincial Board passed a resolution authorizing the governor to sign an agreement with the service provider.

Uy noted that navigating the legal processes required strict compliance with “Know Your Customer” protocols of GCash to ensure all financial transactions are documented properly.

While the digitalization program primarily runs through the Provincial Treasurer’s Office, it covers all Capitol departments that collect fees, including the Assessor’s Office.

How to pay provincial bills via GCash:

Taxpayers and residents can settle their accounts through the GCash application by selecting the Cebu Province billing section, which features three categories:

Taxes, fees, and penalties: Covers regulatory permits, franchise taxes, real property taxes, and provincial clearing certificates.

Electricity bill payments: For consumers on Malapascua Island connected to the province-operated generator network.

Water bill payments: For residents supplied by the inter-LGU waterworks system in Moalboal and Carmen. / CDF