THE Provincial Government of Cebu and National Geographic Learning have joined forces to address the reading challenges faced by more than 31,600 Grades 1 to 3 learners in the Province.

To tackle this issue, they will hold the “National Geographic Learning Conference Cebu: Shaping the Future of Literacy” on Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at the Cebu Provincial Capitol Social Hall, followed by a Professional Development Day for teachers on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Based on October data from the Second Congressional Commission on Education (Edcom 2), more than 31,600 Grades 1 to 3 learners across Cebu Province were recorded as struggling with reading at the end of the school year.

Although the proportion of children able to read rose from 19 percent in June 2025 to 48 percent in March 2026, the Provincial Government maintains that sustained intervention is still necessary in Cebu.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said one of her core goals is to foster enthusiasm and proficiency in reading among Cebuano children. She thanked National Geographic Learning for partnering with the Province through the Provincial School Board and the newly established Provincial Education Secretariat.

Meanwhile, Deepak Ajmani, managing director for Asia at Cengage — the parent company of National Geographic Learning — said the company would support the initiative by providing practical teacher training and instructional materials to aid learners.

Edcom 2 data also revealed that at the start of School Year 2025–2026, only 18.1 percent of Grade 10 students could read proficiently in English, compared to 42.1 percent in Filipino.

Between 150 and 200 participants are expected to attend daily, including government officials, school leaders and teachers.

Speakers sharing their expertise at the event include Fernando Oringo from Thailand, Dr. Andrew Dy of Biliran Province State University and Julie Hwang of National Geographic Learning.

The conference will conclude with a panel discussion featuring DepEd Cebu Province Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Senen Priscillo Paulin to outline concrete action plans for schools across the province. / ANV