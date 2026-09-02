Capitol monitors Metro Cebu haze

CEBU Province is closely monitoring the hazy air conditions affecting Metro Cebu while awaiting an advisory from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) 7 on possible measures, including class suspensions.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro said the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) is closely monitoring the air quality situation. Speaking to reporters during the 19th East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Federation General Assembly on Wednesday, September 2, 2026,

Baricuatro said residents with respiratory problems are advised to wear masks as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

Air quality in parts of Metro Cebu deteriorated to an “Acutely Unhealthy” level on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 203 amid elevated concentrations of fine particulate matter, or PM2.5.

The DENR-EMB 7 earlier attributed the deteriorating air quality to haze from forest fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia, carried by prevailing winds.

Baricuatro said there was no advisory yet on class suspensions due to the haze. (DPC)