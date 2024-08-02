Capitol mulls cruise ship docking port in Bantayan

THE Cebu Provincial government is planning to incorporate a cruise ship docking port as part of its Santa Fe Port Improvement Plan.

Cebu Port Authority (CPA) general manager Francisco Comendador III presented to Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia the design for the Santa Fe Port improvement project during a meeting at the Cebu Provincial Capitol on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

Garcia, in a report from the Capitol’s official media arm, requested Comendador to include in the port improvement design a cruise ship docking port. Comendador then agreed to incorporate the request into the final design.

Garcia said accommodating cruise ships is a significant boost to the island’s tourism.

The Sante Fe Port is currently undergoing renovation at Phase 1 and Phase 2 out of four phases, and it’s expected to be completed by 2025.

On July 8, the provincial board greenlighted the civil works of Phase 2 with a budget of P110 million, and it is expected to be completed in 269 days.

This includes the construction of the reinforced concrete deck with the same length as the existing infrastructure.

The improvement will allow seawater and sand to flow freely underneath the port’s cause, which will address the environmental issue raised regarding the port and enhance the sand erosion on adjacent beaches in the port.

It has a total budget allocation from the Provincial Government of around P500 million and will have a total length of about 350 meters.

The governor also proposed the construction of more berthing areas to accommodate more ferries and roll-on/roll-off vessels in the island’s port.

It was in June 2023 when Garcia announced that the provincial government secured the CPA’s approval of their request to improve the port in Santa Fe.

The CPA also authorized the Provincial Government to oversee and operate the new port once completed.

Bantayan Island is the province’s premier island destination, known for its pristine white-sand beaches, attracting domestic and foreign tourists.

The island is currently accessible via sea trip from Hagnaya and Medellin Port in the towns of San Remigio and Medellin and via chartered flights using Bantayan Airport.

The Provincial Government has also welcomed the upcoming regular flights in and out of the island via the Mactan Cebu International Airport with King Aces Travel and Tours Service Inc. inaugural flights to Bantayan Island on Aug. 28. / EHP