Capitol: Nothing would be destroyed in building new provincial government center in Balamban

THE Cebu Provincial Government made it clear that no property will be destroyed when the new Capitol building will be constructed in Balamban town, midwest Cebu.

This was in response to criticisms leveled at photographs showing roads that are being constructed in Cambuhawe, a mountain barangay in Balamban.

The Capitol informed the media on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, that the ongoing road project in Barangay Cambuhawe is being carried out by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH 7) and funded by the national government.

It added that the provincial government has not yet started the construction of its new headquarters in Balamban.

“That development right now is not the provincial government. It is a DPWH,” according to lawyer Rory Jon Sepulveda, Capitol consultant.

Sepulveda clarified that the site development in Barangay Cambuhawe is not a protected area and is not situated in the buffer zones, as did attorney Ben Cabrido, who is also a Capitol consultant.

Cabrido said it is better for netizens to do research first before making any comments on the matter.

“(It is not a good thing to be) jumping on the bandwagon for the sake of publicity and mileage,” he added.

The mountain in Barangay Cambuhawe became a topic of discussion among social media users after it was discovered that bulldozing and clearing operations were carried out in the area.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia clarified that the DPWH 7 is in charge of the project.

She also mentioned that the Balamban lot where the new Capitol building would be built has not yet been acquired by the Capitol.

It is anticipated that access to the new provincial government center will become easier once the ongoing national road project is completed. (ANV, TPT)