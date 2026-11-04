Capitol officials prepare appeal against COA bonus disallowance

THE Cebu Provincial Government is targeting to appeal within the year the Commission on Audit (COA) disallowance of its 2025 employee incentives, while its appeal involving the 2023 and 2024 payments is already pending before the COA Central Office.

Provincial Legal Office (PLO) head Guillermo Ceniza gave the update during the second day of the Cebu Provincial Government’s 2027 budget deliberations on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. He responded after Provincial Board (PB) Member Celestino Martinez III sought clarification on the status of the disallowances involving the Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence (Praise).

“Na file na (It has already been filed),” Ceniza said, confirming that the Provincial Government had filed an appeal concerning the earlier disallowances.

Consolidated disallowances

Provincial Budget Office head Danilo Rodas clarified that the COA consolidated the disallowances involving the 2023 and 2024 incentives.

“They combined and disallowed the 2023 and 2024 incentives simultaneously,” Rodas said in Cebuano.

Ceniza explained that the COA questioned the Provincial Government’s practice of granting incentives across the board, saying recipients must have documented individual contributions that generated savings.

“Their only issue was that our granting of incentives should not be across the board. They said there must be evidence of individual contributions that generated savings,” Ceniza said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Pending appeal

He said the COA Provincial Office responded to the Provincial Government’s appeal last month but maintained its position. However, Ceniza clarified that the comment was not yet the final decision on the appeal, which is now before the COA Central Office.

Martinez also asked when the Provincial Government would appeal the 2025 disallowance.

Ceniza said the PLO was reviewing the COA’s latest comments to determine which points to emphasize in its appeal.

“We can appeal this within the year because we have six months to appeal their decision for 2025,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

The PLO is still waiting for the COA Provincial Office’s comment before formally proceeding with the appeal.

Separated employees

Martinez also raised concerns about employees who received the disallowed incentives in 2023 but have since left the Provincial Government. He asked whether the province could still recover the payments from them if the COA upholds the disallowance.

“What will happen to them, can we still collect from them?” Martinez asked in Cebuano.

Ceniza said the treatment of separated employees was not addressed in the COA’s latest comment. He noted that it would depend on the decision of the COA Central Office, particularly on whether all employees who received the incentives would be covered.

PB Member Raymond Calderon also asked about employees nearing retirement, noting that some of the cases might not be resolved until 2028.

Rodas said he could not yet determine what would happen to the affected employees because the matter remained under appeal.

Bonus dispute

The disallowances involve the Praise incentives of the Provincial Government, a Civil Service Commission program that recognizes government employees for outstanding contributions and accomplishments.

In its 2024 Annual Audit Report, the COA questioned the P38.28-million Praise bonus paid to provincial officials and regular and casual employees. State auditors cited the absence of a Praise Committee resolution, individual accomplishment reports and a computation of savings generated by employees’ contributions.

Under Civil Service Commission Resolution 010112, monetary awards for employee suggestions, inventions, or superior accomplishments that generate savings must not exceed 20 percent of the savings generated.

The PB earlier deferred action on the proposed P110 million to P120 million 2026 anniversary bonus for Capitol employees amid the unresolved disallowances involving previous Praise payments.

Martinez had questioned why the Provincial Government should approve another bonus while the previous payments remained under dispute. He said the board would rather wait for the COA to act on the appeals before considering another allocation.

Martinez also clarified that the issue concerns the Praise-based anniversary bonus and does not automatically cover other employee benefits, such as the Collective Negotiation Agreement incentive and Service Recognition Incentive. / CDF