Capitol pitches 3 properties to investors

THE Cebu Provincial Government is pitching three province-owned properties in Cebu City to private investors, aiming to generate revenue for provincial programs, particularly health services.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro presented the properties during the Philippine Investment Forum on Sept. 17 in Nanning, China, part of the 23rd China-Asean Expo 2026, where the Philippines was Country of Honor and Cebu was Province of Charm.

Provincial Investment and Promotions Office head Paulo Uy said the province wants unused property put to productive use to fund capital for other projects, including health programs.

The properties are: Sudlon Innovation and Technology District, the largest, a 5.2-hectare property in Barangay Lahug valued at over P1 billion. Envisioned as a mixed-use district with an innovation hub, government center, residences, commercial areas and green spaces. A private developer’s proposal is under review, but the Capitol remains open to other proponents.

Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue Development Project, about 8,180 sqm near Cebu IT Park, envisioned as an institutional and innovation complex with wellness, livelihood, learning and commercial facilities. Nearby land is valued at P300,000–P400,000/sqm; access improvements are needed.

Camputhaw Urban Boutique Development, a 2,056-sqm property along St. Moritz Road, potentially for hospitality, residences, retail, co-working or wellness use.

Partnership model

Baricuatro said the province is open to Public-Private Partnerships, joint ventures, leases and build-operate-transfer deals. The province intends to retain ownership while private partners pay lease fees and share revenue. Uy said proposals will be endorsed on a first-come, acceptable-terms basis. The Cuenco property has already drawn interested proponents preparing layouts.

Investor interest

The China forum drew preliminary interest from AI and IT-related firms asking about setup requirements in Cebu. Baricuatro also highlighted Cebu’s IT-BPM, manufacturing, shipbuilding, tourism, real estate, creative and startup sectors, citing the province’s skilled workforce.

Sudlon settlers

Part of the Sudlon site is occupied by informal settlers, a recent census found over 1,000 families, more than previously recorded. The Capitol is considering 4PH-style housing on-site instead of relocating families elsewhere, with residents paying only maintenance fees under a rental-like arrangement, not necessarily requiring Pag-IBIG financing. The plan remains subject to consultation with occupants.

Baricuatro said the province views investment as partnership, not just transaction — aimed at generating jobs and supporting long-term development. / CDF