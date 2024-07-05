Capitol pledges P8M for Palaro

THE Cebu Provincial Government has pledged P8 million as aid to the Cebu City Government for the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

The Provincial Government was slated to host the closing ceremony of the Palaro set on July 16 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia made the promise in a meeting on Thursday, July 4, with Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Cebu City Sports Commission chairman John Pages, as reported by the official social media platform of the Provincial Government.

The acting mayor, in the report, expressed his gratitude to the governor, stressing that it showed the unity of Cebu as One Island.

"So nalipay kaayo ko nga si governor nisugot siya nga sila maoy mo handle sa finale sa atong Palaro. Nindot kaayo, show of unity," Mayor Garcia said in the report.

The Palarong Pambansa 2024 is set to commence on Tuesday, July 9, with its opening ceremony to be held at the CCSC.

The Cebu City Government is hosting the event for the first time since 1994 with around 12,000 delegates from 17 participating regions. (EHP)