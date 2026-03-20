Capitol prepares programs to combat rising fuel costs

THE Cebu Provincial Government will launch a six-part social mitigation program in April 2026 to help residents cope with rising fuel costs and economic instability caused by the war waged by Israel and the United States against Iran in the Middle East.

Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces said Thursday, March 19, the crisis intervention measures aim to cushion the impact of job losses and inflation, adding that the Province plans to expand the program within three months.

A major component of the initiative is a P360-million rice subsidy funded through the Local Government Support Fund, which will provide 10 kilograms of rice per family to 720,000 households belonging to the poorest 25 percent.

Fuel subsidies, livelihood support

Meanwhile, the transport sector will receive P100 million in fuel subsidies, granting P3,000 to P5,000 to habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) drivers who are not covered by other government aid. To distribute this, the Province is considering a partnership with gas stations for a fuel voucher system.

To support the agricultural sector, the Province will implement the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program for farmers and fisherfolk across 35 local government units. The Department of Labor and Employment will validate these beneficiaries to prevent overlap with the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations.

As for addressing unemployment, the SugboKahanas program will be launched in the second quarter to train and hire 1,200 individuals through industry partners, while providing P3,000 to P5,000 to cover pre-employment medical exams and drug testing.

Alongside this, the SugboNegosyo program will continue supporting small businesses and livelihoods.

Student assistance

College students will also receive financial aid through the Cebu Province-Grants Intended for Tertiary Students program, with distribution starting in the second quarter.

To ensure a smooth rollout, Empaces said the Provincial Government is coordinating with local government units to avoid duplicating National Government programs. / CDF