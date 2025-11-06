Capitol probes flash floods, cites watershed link

CEBU Provincial Government has launched a comprehensive assessment to determine if quarrying, urban development, and the Cebu Protected Water System are behind the widespread flash floods.

On the other hand, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival formally requested the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to urgently construct temporary bridges for three mountain barangays damaged by Typhoon Tino.

Provincial Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces announced Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, that the investigation, ordered by Governor Pamela Baricuatro, is examining the condition of the watershed, the effectiveness of flood control systems, the impact of quarry operations, and unchecked urban development as potential causes for the extensive flooding.

“We’re looking at it that the overflow from the flash floods in the east and west really came from the Cebu Protected Water System, because the river system is located there,” Empaces told reporters, noting the need to understand why the system failed now.

The extensive flooding affected LGUs across the West Coast — Toledo, Asturias, and Balamban — and the East Coast, including Talisay, Mandaue, Cebu City, Consolacion, Compostela, Liloan, and Danao, making it one of the most severe calamities to hit Cebu in recent years. In Compostela, one of the worst-hit areas, residents were caught off guard by the sudden deluge, and retrieval operations for missing persons are ongoing.

Temporary bridges

Meanwhile, the Cebu City mayor formally requested the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Nov. 6, 2025, to urgently construct temporary bridges in mountain Barangays Binaliw 2, Buot, and Lusaran. Archival emphasized that the damaged bridges are critical access points, and their inoperability has severely hampered the movement of relief goods, medical teams, and rescue operations, leaving hundreds of families cut off.

Mayor Archival assured residents in a Facebook post that “help is on the way” and that the City Government stands with them. The City Government committed to providing logistical and manpower support to the DPWH to expedite any approved construction. / CDF & CAV