Capitol probes illegal quarrying in Toledo; 200 people affected

THE Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro) and the Provincial Administration Office will further look into the situation of around 200 individuals reportedly engaged in illegal quarrying along the Hinulawan River in Toledo City.

Penro head Rodel Bontuyan announced this on Monday, October 27, 2025.

Initial inspections revealed that quarrying activities have affected several barangays in Toledo City — Buswang, Cambang-ug, Canlumampao, Dumlog, Ilihan, Juan Climaco, and Sangi.

According to Bontuyan, violations were observed in the area as the excavation has gone beyond the permitted quarrying zone.

Most of those engaged in quarrying were reportedly caught operating without the necessary permits for extraction and sale of materials.

“Manguykoy ni sila para ilang ibaligya... Naa may mga tawo nga mo pick up pod, mga tawo nga mopalitay pod... Reklamo lagi sila kay di man gyud kay wala man silay permit lagi. Inig biyahe nila pa gawas, wala man silay papel, madakpan gyud,” he said.

(They quarry to sell the materials… there are buyers who pick them up… They often get arrested because they don’t have permits. When they transport the materials, they have no papers, so they get caught.)

He said quarrying beyond the authorized or designated area is prohibited and harmful to the environment.

He emphasized the importance of securing permits to assess the capacity of a site for extraction and to prevent over-extraction, which could weaken the soil and pose risks to nearby communities and the environment.

"In fact, nangalapas sila. Naa sila sa gawas. Kung kakita mo sa picture, ang uban naa sa outside, ang uban naa sa within permitted area," said Bontuyan.

(In fact, they have gone beyond the permitted zone. As you can see in the photos, some are outside while others are within the allowed area.)

“Ang risgo ana una bisan asa sila kuykoy, dili disciplined ang pagkuykoy, maong guba ang sapa. Dili mana ingon nga nilaban ta sa nay permit no pero tungod kay naa silay permit, they are bound to comply the methodology nga scientific ang pag extract. Kining mga tawo nga kung asa na lang mokuykoy, naa nila ang risgo kay asa tong humok, nindot nga material, dali man kuykuyon,” he added.

(The risk is that they quarry anywhere without discipline, which damages the river. It’s not that we are siding with those who have permits, but because they are required to follow a scientific extraction methodology. These unpermitted quarry workers dig anywhere they want, choosing soft areas with good materials that are easy to extract, which increases the risk.)

Following this, an order was issued to halt all quarrying operations in the area while the investigation continues.

Some groups held a protest in front of the Capitol last week to express their concerns to the governor’s office.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, for her part, promised to have the Provincial Legal Office look into the matter.

Baricuatro personally inspected the site along with Penro officials, legal officers, and Provincial Administrator Ace Durano.

Bontuyan said that following the temporary suspension of quarrying operations, a meeting will be held to discuss possible assistance for those who may lose their livelihood due to the suspension. (ANV)