THE Cebu Provincial Government wants to limit hog shipments from Negros Oriental to 1,500 a week starting next week as it prepares for lechon demand during the holiday season, but Negros Oriental’s governor described the figure as the minimum his province would supply.

In a statement Friday, Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro called the figure a “cap limit,” equivalent to about 214 hogs a day. She said records show more than 2,500 hogs enter Cebu from Negros Island each week, not counting unrecorded shipments.

Negros Oriental Gov. Manuel “Chaco” Sagarbarria gave a different account after the two governors met Thursday at the Cebu Capitol building.

He said Negros Oriental would supply at least 1,500 hogs a week and could send more if demand rose.

Holiday demand

Citing Philippine Statistics Authority data, Baricuatro put Cebu’s supply gap at 1,000 hogs across all types. She said demand for lechon alone could reach 320 hogs a day during Christmas and Sinulog.

“We want sufficient supply for our consumers, but we should not sacrifice the livelihood of our small hog raisers,” she said in Cebuano.

In a Facebook post Friday, Capitol agriculture consultant Grecilda “Gigi” Sanchez said the limit would help regulate shipments while Cebu faces a shortfall in local production, adding that the Province would review the allocation against verified supply and demand figures and could allow more shipments during Christmas and Sinulog.

Backyard hog raisers

Baricuatro said she had asked Sanchez to organize backyard raisers into associations in Cebu’s towns to raise local production and reduce the Province’s reliance on outside suppliers. Commercial hog producer CP Farms has agreed to buy hogs from the associations, she said.

The governor proposed P180 per kilogram of live weight for hogs weighing less than 40 kilograms, and said the same rate should apply to hogs from Negros Oriental to protect local raisers from unfair competition. Sanchez cited a range of P180 to P190 for the same weight class.

Sanchez said she could recommend revoking the business permits of those who violate the pricing rules.

Shipment requirements

Baricuatro first barred live hogs, pork and processed pork products from Negros Island on July 7 through Executive Order (EO) 39, a 45-day ban imposed after African swine fever (ASF) resurfaced in parts of the island. She extended the ban Aug. 20 through EO 44.

EO 55, issued Oct. 26, now allows live hogs to enter only for immediate slaughter for lechon at National Meat Inspection Service-accredited facilities. Fresh, frozen and processed pork remain subject to veterinary, quarantine and meat inspection requirements.

Shipments must enter through authorized ports and carry a shipping permit, a veterinary health certificate, a negative ASF test result and proof of an accredited slaughterhouse destination. Authorities may confiscate shipments that fall short or send them back. Sanchez said hogs must also pass a 48-hour requirement for ASF testing by reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction.

Baricuatro said she would issue an executive order detailing the requirements and penalties. / CDF