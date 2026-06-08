Capitol pushes for mega food hub in Naga

CEBU Province is pushing for the establishment of a Cebu Mega Food Hub in the City of Naga to strengthen food security, cut food losses and give farmers better access to markets.

During a press conference on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, held as part of the Cebu Food and Wine Festival’s fifth-year celebration, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said the project is being coordinated with the Department of Agriculture and is expected to break ground within the next few months.

Baricuatro said inflation in Central Visayas reached 10.8 percent in April, with food costs among the main drivers, showing the need for measures to secure Cebu’s food supply.

“The most affected is agriculture because without food security, everyone is affected,” she said.

She said the proposed facility will serve as a center for post-harvest handling, cold storage, trading and distribution of agricultural products, addressing gaps in Cebu’s food supply chain.

Baricuatro said Cebu lacks post-harvest and cold storage infrastructure compared with other provinces and has four refrigerated units.

Cold storage

She said the shortage has led to food losses, lower product quality and weak support for the agriculture sector.

Given these limits, Baricuatro said strengthening food security has become necessary as inflation continues to affect food prices and agricultural production.

As part of the Provincial Government’s response, she cited the Agrilink Program, which allows farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers, improving market access and raising farmers’ incomes.

“We want Cebu to be known as a province of charm,” she said, adding that the province aims to be recognized not just for its tourist attractions but also for its local food, farm products and culinary identity.

Baricuatro said support for local agriculture and Cebuano cuisine forms part of the Provincial Government’s strategy to position Cebu as a culinary and tourism destination while creating economic opportunities for local communities. / JHOYENN SUMAYANG AND ANDRIE CARTILLA, CNU INTERNS