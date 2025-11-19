Capitol reactivates tree-planting order for quarry, mining operators

CEBU Province is now strictly requiring all quarry, mining, and development permittees to plant trees, donate seedlings, and construct drainage canals as part of their environmental obligations.

The directive was issued by Governor Pamela Baricuatro on Monday, November 17, 2025.

The order enforces Section 3(c)(2) of Provincial Ordinance 2016-21, which mandates one tree seedling for every cubic meter of extracted materials, the donation of endemic or fruit-bearing seedlings to Capitol nurseries, and the establishment of drainage canals within permit areas. These requirements must be fulfilled before permits can be renewed.

Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces acknowledged that the ordinance had existed for years but was not fully enforced.

“Naa naman diay na nga ordinance, unya murag nalimtan na ba (That ordinance has actually been there already, but it seems it was forgotten),” he said.

He added that the Capitol is now reminding operators that tree planting is part of their post-environmental work.

The order will be closely monitored by the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro) to ensure strict compliance.

“Yes, wala kaayo ni ma-implement. By the order of the governor, strictly implement (Yes, this was not really implemented well. By order of the Governor, it must now be strictly implemented),” Empaces said.

Baricuatro’s memo takes effect immediately and applies to all existing and future permits, with Penro tasked to guarantee full compliance. (CDF)