Capitol ready to work with new MCIAA GM

THE Cebu Provincial Government is ready to work with lawyer Jarred Alexander Gullas, the new general manager of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said.

“He’s a presidential appointee. I have no objection or opposition. I know Attorney Jared and he’s a very competent guy, so no opposition at all. And the Capitol will work with anyone,” Baricuatro said.

Gullas took his oath on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, before Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon and Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Secretary Philip Lo.

He previously served as director of the Office of Regional Concerns under the Office of the President beginning in 2022 and worked with the Presidential Management Staff before his MCIAA appointment.

Baricuatro said she looks forward to working with Gullas and has contacted him to offer her support.

“I texted him and said, having worked with the airline industry, I’m just a phone call away if he needs any advice,” she said.

Recognition

Baricuatro said the Provincial Government is willing to work with the new MCIAA leadership to support Cebu’s continued development.

The governor also thanked former MCIAA general manager and chief executive officer Julius “Jayjay” Neri Jr. for his nearly 10 years of service with the authority and his contributions to Cebu.

Neri joined MCIAA’s board of directors as a private sector representative in December 2016 before then President Rodrigo Duterte appointed him general manager in July 2021.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Neri acting general manager, CEO and a board member in July 2023, then reappointed him general manager and CEO with a board seat in November that year.

During Neri’s tenure, the airport received Airports Council International passenger service awards in 2025 and 2026 and became the first Philippine airport to attain Level 3 customer experience accreditation, according to MCIA.

The recognition came while Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports, which took over operations in 2024, was running the airport in partnership with MCIAA and government agencies.

/ CDF