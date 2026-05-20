Capitol releases cash aid to quake survivors

THE Cebu Provincial Government began distributing P13.94 million in cash assistance on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, to more than 1,000 earthquake survivors in Medellin and Daanbantayan, nearly eight months after a magnitude 6.9 tremor struck northern Cebu.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro led the rollout at the Medellin Sports Complex after the Provincial Board (PB) approved the funds following months of administrative revisions and compliance reviews.

The calamity assistance, amounting to P10,000 for destroyed houses, was sourced from the Capitol’s disaster trust fund.

The executive department first endorsed the proposal in November 2025.

The package underwent revisions and resubmissions between November and April 2026 to address formatting inconsistencies, signature requirements and legal questions regarding expiring funds.

Of the beneficiaries on Wednesday, 1,092 were from Medellin and 302 from Daanbantayan.

The distribution, attended by Medellin Mayor Edwin Salimbangon, Daanbantayan Mayor Gilbert Arrabis and 4th District Provincial Board (PB) Member Nelson Mondigo, marked the first release of calamity cash assistance from the Provincial Government.

Despite the delay in the release of financial aid, beneficiaries welcomed the assistance upon receipt.

Samson Aribo, a 32-year-old e-bike driver from Barangay Lanao, Daanbantayan, previously received about P35,000 in assistance from national, local and private sources, which helped rebuild his destroyed house.

Aribo said he will use the additional P10,000 from the Province to buy cement for his home’s flooring.

Maria Carmelita Granada, 63, of Medellin, lives near a sinkhole. She said her family has no choice but to remain in the area because their house is large and they cannot afford to relocate or rebuild.

Granada previously received P15,000 from national and local sources to gradually rehabilitate their home. She said the Capitol aid will also go to flooring repairs.

The Provincial Government is scheduled to continue the cash distribution on Thursday, May 21, in San Remigio, where an additional P34.38 million will be released to 3,438 earthquake survivors.

Timeline

In a SunStar Cebu report on April 8, more than P400 million in disaster trust funds remained pending at the PB, delaying relief for earthquake and typhoon survivors.

Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces said the delays stalled key interventions that should have been implemented last year.

The P473.58 million fund was earmarked for assistance to victims of the September 2025 earthquake and typhoon Tino in November, as well as the procurement of mobile kitchens, mobile clinics and a sea ambulance.

The PB approved the use of the disaster funds on April 13, after cutting P68.7 million from the original proposal, as portions of the 2020 allocations had legally lapsed under Republic Act 10121, or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010. / CDF