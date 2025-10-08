Capitol releases P158 million to 12 northern towns for quake recovery

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro has announced the release of P10 million each to 12 local government units (LGUs) in northern Cebu for infrastructure recovery and rehabilitation under the provincial calamity fund, totaling P120 million, according to the Capitol Public Information Office’s Facebook page on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

The announcement came after a meeting of the Local and Finance committees with the Emergency Operations Center.

The aid will be distributed to Bogo City, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, Sogod, Catmon, Tabuelan, Borbon, Santa Fe, Bantayan, and Madridejos.

This allocation is on top of the P38 million in assistance announced by the governor on Tuesday, October 7.

The Capitol will also release P350 million for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of provincial roads and bridges damaged by the recent earthquake. (CDF)