Capitol releases P85M for learning shelters

THE Cebu Provincial School Board (CPSB) has approved an P85-million supplemental budget for the construction of Temporary Learning Shelters (TLS) in schools damaged by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the province on Sept. 30, 2025.

In a statement from Cebu Province on Saturday, Nov. 15, the CPSB, which is chaired by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, met at the Capitol Social Hall to assess the extent of the damage, particularly in northern Cebu, the quake’s epicenter.

The Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu Province reported that 570 classrooms were completely destroyed, 1,101 sustained major damage and 1,723 suffered minor damage.

A total of 269 TLS are needed to accommodate students displaced by the structural impact. The TLS will function as interim classrooms while major repairs and reconstruction of the affected school buildings are underway.

Provincial Treasurer Roy Salubre said the CPSB has P1.128 billion in available funds, with an expected additional collection of P800 million, bringing total available funds to nearly P2 billion. These funds will support the Board’s continuing assistance to DepEd Cebu Province in maintaining uninterrupted learning following the disaster.

Under Section 235 of Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, provinces may levy an annual one-percent tax on the assessed value of real property, with proceeds accruing exclusively to the Special Education Fund that finances School Board programs.

Clearing and recovery operations

Meanwhile, DepEd 7 has started clearing and cleaning operations in schools affected by the Sept. 30 earthquake, according to DepEd 7 Director Salustiano Jimenez.

Jimenez told SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Nov. 13 that the ongoing cleanup efforts, classroom usability, and the status of plans to address earthquake damage are being prioritized.

Jimenez added that several schools have already been cleared, especially those not severely damaged, allowing some teachers and students to use available and safe classrooms. He also confirmed that DepEd 7 is working closely with agencies and partners involved in the restoration and construction of school buildings.

An initial Quick Response Fund budget has already been approved for quake-hit areas, while DepEd has also requested funding for repairs in typhoon-affected schools.

Face-to-face classes

In the municipality of Santa Fe in Bantayan Island, a number of schools will return to face-to-face classes, following the assessment of school buildings in the town after the damage brought by typhoon Tino to Cebu last Nov. 4.

Mayor Ithamar Espinosa announced that classes will resume in the schools identified as safe for holding classes in the municipality starting Monday, Nov. 17.

This is pursuant to the recommendation of the Office of the Building Official. The following schools are included:

Balidbid Elementary School

Hagdan Elementary School

Hilantagaan Elementary School

Kinatarcan Elementary School

Langub Elementary School

Marikaban Integrated School – Elementary

Okoy Elementary School

Pooc Elementary School

Santa Fe Central Elementary School

Talisay Elementary School

Meanwhile, for the secondary level, Hilantagaan National High School and Marikaban Integrated School – Secondary will also be able to resume classes.

While the reassessment of other school buildings and facilities is still ongoing, limited face-to-face classes or Blended Learning modalities will be implemented for the time being in schools like Kinatarcan National High School and Santa Fe National High School.

However, in other schools, especially private ones, the administrators may also make their own decisions regarding this.

In line with this, the mayor called for the cooperation of students and parents in the continuation of education amid the calamity they are facing.

“We urge everyone’s cooperation as we continue our efforts to ensure that all facilities in our schools are safe,” Espinosa said on Sunday, Nov. 16. / CDF, ANV