Capitol renovation plan submitted for approval

THE Cebu Provincial Government has submitted detailed design documents to the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) for the planned renovation of the Capitol’s east wing, which will serve as the Office of the Governor.

Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces said the submission on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, complies with requirements for the protected landmark following the NHCP’s earlier conceptual approval in December.

Final clearance is required before any interior refurbishing can begin on the governor’s future office located on the second floor of the historic building.

Empaces explained that the NHCP clearance allows the commission to recommend changes even while work is ongoing, particularly during site inspections, to ensure compliance with heritage standards.

“Plans on paper are different from what is seen during an actual site inspection, so adjustments may still be required,” Empaces said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

To ensure that the project follows proper conservation procedures, the Provincial Government has engaged the services of heritage consultant Jobers Bersales and architect Robert Malayao, said Empaces.

After the renovation of the east wing, a portion of the adjacent hallway, which has long suffered from leaks, will be repaired.

Empaces said they have yet to submit the project design and works for the hallway.

The Provincial Government aims to complete the renovation of the second floor and its roof within the year, noting that the structure has significantly deteriorated.

The project was prompted by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro’s concern over the deteriorating condition of the Capitol building, which is a declared National Historical Landmark.

NHCP response

In a letter dated Dec. 23, 2025 addressed to Baricuatro, NHCP Chairman Regalado Trota Jose Jr. acknowledged receipt of Capitol’s request for approval of the renovation works and the accompanying plans.

“Please be advised that the Cebu Provincial Capitol Building is declared and marked as a National Historical Landmark and is protected under Article III, Section 4(e) of the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009 (Republic Act No. 10066), as amended by Republic Act No. 11961,” Jose said.

“As such, any form of modification, intervention, or demolition is strictly prohibited without prior approval from this Commission,” he added.

Inspection

Jose said the proposal was already evaluated together with the technical team of the NHCP’s Historic Preservation Division. He disclosed that he personally visited the Capitol and its immediate property last Dec. 5.

Jose inspected several areas of the Capitol, including the conference room, the governor’s temporary office, the original west wing office, the dome, and the main entrance. He was welcomed by Provincial Administrator Joseph Felix Mari “Ace” Durano and Empaces.

In a SunStar Cebu report on Dec. 5., Jose described the Capitol structure as “maganda, na-preserve, malinis at maayos, maaliwalas (beautiful, well-preserved, clean and orderly).”

Meanwhile, in his letter to Baricuatro, Jose said his visit included meetings with Cebuano architect Melva Rodriguez-Java and other technical representatives of the Provincial Government “to discuss concerns and clarifications regarding the proposed renovation of the Cebu Provincial Capitol.”

“Upon review of the submitted proposal, the NHCP finds the proposed interior renovation acceptable, as the majority of the works are moderate in scope and limited to refurbishing and interior improvements only,” the letter stated.

However, Jose clarified that the approval applies solely to the proposal or conceptual plan as submitted, noting that the accompanying plans have not yet been duly approved and signed by the Provincial Engineering Office and of the Office of the Governor.

Prior to the project’s implementation, the NHCP requested for photo documentations of the existing conditions of the areas to be renovated and copies of the duly approved development plans for further review and formal approval.

Byron’s complaint

Baricuatro is facing a fresh complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas after former Capitol consultant Byron Garcia accused her of authorizing the P2.6 million renovation project without securing the required clearance from the NHCP, in violation of Republic Act (RA) 10066, or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009, and RA 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Garcia, brother of former governor Gwendolyn Garcia, who lost to Baricuatro in the May 2025 elections, filed the criminal complaint on Dec. 5, 2025.

Garcia claimed Baricuatro proceeded with the “renovation of new governor’s office, Capitol main building,” which reportedly involved the demolition of its ceiling, roof and walls, without securing the mandatory heritage permit or clearance. / CDF