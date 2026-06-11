Capitol review Balili property plan after Naga Mayor Chiong's request

THE Cebu Provincial Government is reviewing the master plan for Balili property in the City of Naga after its mayor asked that part of the site be used for an economic zone that could generate at least 4,000 jobs.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said during a media briefing Wednesday, June 10, 2026, that the request came from Naga Mayor Valdemar Chiong, who wanted the area to provide jobs for city residents.

The review came three weeks after Cebu Province and MTD Philippines Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on May 19, 2026, for a feasibility study on an integrated government, sports and economic hub at the province-owned Balili property.

"Nihangyo man gud si Mayor Val nga he would want to use that area for an economic zone which could also generate jobs for thousands, make sense," Baricuatro said.

"Mayor Val requested to use that area for an economic zone, which could generate jobs for thousands, and that makes sense," Baricuatro said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

She said it would be difficult to pursue a project opposed by the host local government unit.

The governoer said she supports the economic zone proposal because of the property’s access to southern Cebu and a nearby port, but she said the planned food hub should remain in Naga.

The Provincial Government is creating a technical working group to coordinate with Chiong on the proposed changes.

“We are creating a TWG for that, so we are working closely with Mayor Val,” she said.

Mega food hub to stay

While portions of the original development plan will be adjusted, Baricuatro said the proposed P1 billion Cebu Mega Food Hub will remain in the City of Naga. She added that Chiong agreed with keeping the facility there.

Baricuatro said the Mega Food Hub is undergoing a feasibility study to assess its operating needs and economic benefits before construction begins. Once built, the facility is expected to support food storage and processing, cut post-harvest losses, and give farmers and fisherfolk better access to markets.

Airport link

Discussions with MTD Philippines Inc. are underway to reconfigure the initial master plan. Baricuatro said the proposed sports hub could be transferred to Bogo City if the planned airport in Medellin moves forward, since MTD prefers a site with airport access. Bogo and Medellin are located in northern Cebu.

“Most likely, if we are going to develop the airport in Medellin then kani atong mega sports hub nato should be in Bogo kay naa man silay yuta,” she said.

(Most likely, if we are going to develop the airport in Medellin, then our mega sports hub should be in Bogo because they have land there.)

A June 9 SunStar Cebu report said the Provincial Board and public works officials had revived plans for an international airport hub in Medellin, northern Cebu, with funding for a feasibility study being eyed by the third quarter of 2026.

Rep. Sun Shimura (Cebu, 4th District) said talks had begun with the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Department of Transportation. The project was first proposed in 2014 by the late representative Benhur Salimbangon after Super Typhoon Yolanda but stalled because of a lack of funding for a feasibility study.

Original plan

The Balili estate project was announced May 19 under a nonbinding MOU between the Cebu Provincial Government and MTD Philippines Inc.

The original plan envisioned the 45-hectare provincial property as an integrated complex with a satellite provincial government center, a sports and economic hub, food security facilities, a fish port, renewable energy infrastructure and transport terminals.

Project proponents said the MOU sets a framework for cooperation and does not bind the parties to project implementation. / CDF, ANDRIE CARTILA, CNU INTERN