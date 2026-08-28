Capitol reviews bus stops for PangByahe program

THE Cebu Provincial Government is reviewing proposed bus stops for the Tabang PangByahe Program ahead of its scheduled launch in October.

Through the Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO), the Provincial Government met with local governments to present the proposed stops in areas to be covered by the program.

In northern Cebu, the proposed stops are in Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela and Danao City. In southern Cebu, the stops are in Talisay City, Minglanilla, the City of Naga, San Fernando, Carcar and Sibonga.

Routes

The meetings are part of preparations for the program. The northern route will start at Cebu I.T. Park in Cebu City and run to Danao City, while the southern route will start at the Cebu South Bus Terminal, also in Cebu City. The submitted information did not specify the southern route’s endpoint.

The Provincial Government clarified that rides under the program will not be free. It is intended to reduce passenger waiting times and provide more comfortable travel conditions.

Transport shortage

A reported shortage of public transport vehicles has been linked to the continuing oil crisis, with operators limiting the number of vehicles they deploy each day to cut expenses.

The Provincial Government received P20 million for the program’s implementation through the Department of Transportation, with assistance from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board. / ANV