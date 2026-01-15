Capitol reviews use of P150-M DPWH fund

THE Cebu Provincial Government is reviewing the utilization of a P150-million budget originally intended for relocating the Provincial Capitol to the town of Balamban after the plan was cancelled due to issues over land ownership.

Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces said the funds might be realigned for a government center or innovation hub in the same locality, while the existing Capitol complex in Cebu City will undergo prioritized renovation.

Empaces told reporters that the lot earlier identified for the proposed Capitol transfer in Balamban is not owned by the Provincial Government and remains unpaid.

He said the construction of a new Capitol building in Balamban is no longer being considered there is no longer being considered.Instead, the province now plans to build an innovation hub in the town.

The P150-million fund for the planned transfer of the Capitol to Balamban was an allocation from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“It’s just that there is already funding for 2025 worth P150 million for a Capitol building, so that’s what we are now asking clarification on from the DPWH,” he said, adding that the agency has yet to respond.

Empaces said the Province is now exploring whether the funds can be used for other projects within Balamban to meet the deadline set by the DPWH to identify a site and develop a plan. The agency set the deadline within the first quarter of 2026.

“Right now, what we are looking at is how to use those funds because it would be a waste. We are asking if it can be realigned for other purposes,” Empaces said.

“We are testing the idea of an innovation hub — it’s like a government center, but it can be used for mixed-use purposes,” he added.

Meanwhile, Governor Pamela Baricuatro directed provincial officials to focus on renovating and fully utilizing the existing Capitol complex in Cebu City.

Empaces said renovations are being done gradually and in phases, subject to the approval of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

The plans include the full utilization of the Legislative Building by the vice governor and members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

Empaces said some national government agencies currently being housed at the Legislative Building are already coordinating with the Provincial Government regarding their possible transfer to new office locations still within Metro Cebu. / CDF