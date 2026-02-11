Capitol revives PDC sectoral committees

THE Cebu Provincial Government has revived the Provincial Development Council (PDC) sectoral committees after a six-year hiatus to strengthen the review of projects before endorsement to the full council.

In preparation for the full council meeting set on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, the Economic and Social Sectors separately convened on Tuesday, Feb. 10, to discuss the Programs, Activities and Projects (PAPs) of member national government agencies (NGAs), government-owned and -controlled corporations and state universities and colleges.

“The revival of the Sectoral Committee meetings was viewed as a significant step towards strengthening inter-agency coordination and improving the overall planning and decision-making process at the provincial level of governance,” read part of an announcement posted on Facebook by Capitol’s Public Information Office.

Outcome

During both meetings, it was agreed that a draft resolution reflecting key observations and recommendations will be submitted for the PDC Full Council’s review, deliberation and approval.

The Economic Sector meeting was attended by Provincial Board Members Cesar Baricuatro and Lakambini Reluya, Provincial Government department heads and representatives from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Philippine Coconut Authority, and the Department of Transportation.

Marcial Menchavez, of Lamac Multipurpose Cooperative, served as chairperson and presiding officer, while Carcar City Mayor Mario Patricio Barcenas, was the co-chairperson.

Meanwhile, the Social Sector meeting was presided over by Jorame Pacaña of St. John Bosco Multipurpose Cooperative. Agencies that presented their PAPs included the Department of Social Welfare and Development, National Police Commission, Commission on Higher Education, Department of Labor and Employment, Cebu Normal University, Department of Health, Department of Education, Land Transportation Office, Office for Senior Citizens Affairs, National Food Authority, Philippine Science High School–Central Visayas Campus, Philippine Statistics Authority and the Commission on Population and Development.

PB Members Reluya, Raymond Joseph Calderon, Paz Rozgoni and Julius Anthony Corominas, along with Capitol department heads, also attended the Social Sector meeting.

NGAs responded positively to the revived sectoral meetings, noting that the discussions allowed clearer articulation of project details, early resolution of concerns and more meaningful technical exchanges ahead of the full council deliberations. / CDF