Capitol-run hospitals set for digitalization

THE Cebu Provincial Government is advancing a full digital transformation of all Capitol-run hospitals to modernize medical services and expedite patient processing.

Health Consultant Dr. Nikki Catalan said the initiative will centralize patient records and automate diagnostics, billing, referrals, and supply management systems.

A report from the Cebu Province Public Information Office on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, said the initiative was the main agenda when the 16 hospital chiefs across the province met on Thursday, Dec. 11.

Aside from Catalan, the meeting was attended by representatives of Capitol’s information technology and engineering departments. The improvements are expected to support ongoing infrastructure upgrades in several district hospitals in the province.

The Provincial Government also pushed for the upgrade of Minglanilla District Hospital from an infirmary to a Level 1 Department of Health (DOH)-accredited facility.

The upgrade ensures the facility will meet the standards for infrastructure, equipment, and services required by the DOH.

These include having an operating theater, maternity wards, isolation facilities, a functional secondary clinical laboratory, a blood station, 1st level X-ray, and a pharmacy.

The upgrade also needs an increase in workforce, including doctors, nurses, and support staff.

Catalan initiated the start of the Capitol’s assessment on the facility during an inspection on Thursday.

It will allow the facility to provide more comprehensive healthcare services to its patients.

Cebu Province currently operates 16 hospitals, four of which are provincial hospitals while 12 are district hospitals.

Healthcare remains a top priority of the administration of Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro with the goal of expanding access to provincial and district hospitals while addressing staffing shortages and infrastructure gaps. / EHP