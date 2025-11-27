Capitol: Sea ambulance borrowed only

CEBU provincial officials clarified that the sea ambulance currently being used by the Province has not been purchased.

The clarification surfaced during the budget deliberation for the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, which was streamed live on the Province’s Public Information Office (PIO) Facebook page.

The PDRRMO clarified that the sea ambulance currently being used by the Capitol has not been purchased nor formally rented, despite earlier social media posts presenting it as

an acquisition.

During the session, Board Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez III questioned PDRRMO head Dennis Pastor about the P25 million allocation intended for renting sea ambulances. An Oct. 7 post by the PIO showed Gov. Pamela Baricuatro with a sea ambulance, bearing the Province’s logo, described as Capitol’s “First-ever Sea Ambulance.”

Another post on Nov. 12, this time from Baricuatro’s page, showcased the same sea ambulance delivering medicines to Camotes Island in a mission described as part of the vessel’s sea trial.

“Borrowed”

Martinez then questioned why a sea ambulance bearing the “Province of Cebu” logo is already being used if procurement has not been completed.

“On top of this, there is also a rental for air and sea ambulances. Why is there an air and sea ambulance to provide medical services, especially for island areas? Is there a P20-million allocation for the rental of air and sea ambulances?” Martinez asked in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Pastor and Provincial Budget Officer Danilo Rodas explained the sea ambulance remains unprocured and was only borrowed pending the required procurement process.

Rodas said no contract exists between the Provincial Government and any supplier.

He said the vessel was only “borrowed” as part of a market survey or product testing process, similar to test-driving a vehicle before purchase.

Rodas said the supplier placed the “Province of Cebu” logo on the unit as part of its marketing presentation and not as confirmation of ownership.

The sea ambulance currently being tested is part of Dynacast’s proposal, the same supplier that previously delivered generators to Malapascua Island, in Daanbantayan.

Pastor told the Provincial Board (PB) the vessel was used to deliver medicines to Camotes Island as part of its 50-hour sea trial.

The sea ambulance traveled from Mactan Wharf to Poro in roughly one hour and five minutes at a speed of 20 knots.

Two units were proposed by the supplier, each estimated to cost P25 million.

Liability concerns

For his part, PB Member Antonio Bacaltos Jr. questioned who would be liable should an accident occur involving the borrowed vessel, noting that it carries the Province’s insignia.

Mandaue City Lone District Board Member Nilo Seno, a lawyer, said liability would fall on the registered owner since no contract exists and the Province neither owns nor officially rents the unit.

“Just because it bears the insignia of Cebu Province does not automatically make the Province liable. The liable party is the operator,” Seno said.

/ CDF