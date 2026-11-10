Capitol seeks budget hike for crisis aid program

CEBU Province’s expanded Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (Aics) program is seeking a budget increase to P500 million in 2027, up from P300 million this year, as it widens assistance to include legal aid, daily hot meals and family food packs for qualified beneficiaries.

Now called Assistance to the Marginalized for a People-centered, Inclusive and Nurturing Governance (Amping) Sugbo, the program was formally launched by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, at the Capitol Social Hall.

The expanded program also aims to make assistance more accessible by allowing residents to apply at any of the Province’s 16 hospitals and reducing the processing period from as long as three months to a maximum of 21 working days.

Budget proposal

Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) head Elizar Sabinay Jr. said the proposed P500 million allocation for 2027 is subject to approval by the Provincial Board under the ongoing budget deliberations.

The proposed amount is P200 million higher than the P300 million allocated for the Provincial Government’s Aics program in 2026.

The Amping Sugbo program is the expanded and renamed version of the Cebu Provincial Government’s existing, locally funded Aics, which operates separately from the national AICS administered by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Sabinay said the Provincial Government renamed its program to distinguish it from the DSWD’s assistance program and emphasize the province’s ownership and accountability for the funds.

He clarified that the provincial program is funded by the Cebu Provincial Government and does not include the National Government’s allocation for DSWD’s Aics.

Faster processing, more access

Baricuatro said the Provincial Government reviewed and streamlined its assistance system to make the process faster and bring services closer to residents.

“From processing to the release of assistance, what previously took three months can now be completed in just 21 days,” Baricuatro said during the launch.

The Province began pilot-testing the improved system in May 2026. Since then, the number of applications has increased from an average of 200 to 300 monthly to around 1,200 to 1,300, Sabinay said.

Under Amping Sugbo, applicants may submit their requests at desks established in the Province’s four provincial and 12 district hospitals.

The desks are staffed by social workers who interview applicants, assess their needs and verify the urgency of their requests. They operate daily, including weekends, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office will also continue accepting applications at the Capitol.

Sabinay said a guarantee letter may be issued on the same day an application is assessed, while checks for approved assistance should be released within a maximum of 21 working days.

The Province also has memorandums of agreement with 16 private hospitals to help patients who need admission while their guarantee letters are being processed.

“Our people will no longer have to travel all the way to the Capitol to avail (themselves) of this assistance. They can access it closer to home, saving time, transportation costs and hard-earned money that their families need,” Baricuatro said.

“Ang tabang kinahanglan mas duol sa tawo ug ang proseso kinahanglan mas sayon para nila,” she added.

(Help must be closer to the people and the process must be easier for them.)

Broader coverage

Capitol health consultant Elisse Nicole Catalan said the expansion was intended to make assistance not only available but also more accessible, timely and responsive to the needs of people facing crises.

Amping Sugbo covers medical and hospitalization expenses, medicines, laboratory procedures, dialysis, chemotherapy, burial expenses, education, transportation, food, psychosocial support and legal assistance.

The program also provides daily hot meals and family food packs to qualified beneficiaries, Catalan said.

“Assistance should not only be available; it must also be accessible, timely, responsive and compassionate,” she said.

Catalan said the program would also strengthen coordination with partner hospitals, pharmacies and other service providers through guarantee letters and streamlined processing.

Sabinay said the average assistance per application is around P25,000, although the amount may vary depending on the applicant’s needs and the social worker’s assessment.

For medical assistance, the province requires the final hospital bill before processing payment. Checks are issued in the name of the hospital or service provider, not the patient.

Applicants must be residents of Cebu Province and undergo assessment by social workers. Residents of Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City are excluded because the two highly urbanized cities have their own assistance programs.

Sabinay clarified that beneficiaries may still seek assistance from the DSWD, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office and other National Government programs.

He said Amping Sugbo is separate from the DSWD’s national Aics because it is funded and administered by the Provincial Government.

Province takes ownership

Sabinay said the program was renamed Amping Sugbo to distinguish it from the DSWD’s Aics and emphasize the Provincial Government’s responsibility for its implementation.

“To avoid linking it to DSWD, Gov. Pam wants it to have a sense of ownership, meaning accountability should be with the province,” he said.

The program’s name also reflects the Cebuano word “amping,” which means care or protection.

During the launch, Baricuatro urged beneficiaries not to hesitate to seek help when facing difficult circumstances.

“Ayaw kaulaw sa pagpangayo og tabang (Do not be ashamed to ask for help). You deserve to be heard and treated with dignity,” she said.

In a video message, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian commended the Provincial Government for improving the delivery of assistance, saying the changes would help families dealing with medical emergencies and other difficult circumstances. / CDF