Capitol seeks P14B budget for 2027

THE Cebu Provincial Government has proposed a P14.6 billion budget for 2027, up 22.7 percent from its P11.9 billion budget for 2026, with health care and agriculture among its priorities.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said in a statement posted on the Province’s public information page on Facebook that the proposal was submitted to the Provincial Board (PB) on Thursday, Oct. 15.

“For Cebuano families, this means investing in what matters most to their everyday lives: healthcare they can access, support for those who produce our food, safer roads and bridges, and communities better prepared for disasters,” she said.

The governor said the additional money would help the Province respond to the growing needs of communities.

The proposal is based on projected revenues, including an expected increase of more than P700 million in the National Tax Allotment and higher income from provincial hospitals, which is projected to reach P2 billion.

Baricuatro said the proposal stays within the Province’s projected funding capacity and is well below the P25-billion budget for 2025.

The 2026 budget was approved at P11.9 billion on Jan. 7, after the PB realigned P179.02 million from reduced allocations to local government assistance and disaster response.

Agriculture, water supply

The proposed allocation for agriculture and food security is P354.82 million, according to Baricuatro.

This is a 20.6 percent decrease from the original request by the Provincial Agriculture Office (PAO), which was P447 million. The office received P365 million in 2026, according to PAO chief Roldan Saragena.

As for water supply development, the proposed funding rose to P100 million from P25 million in 2026, as the Province prepares for the expected effects of a very strong El Niño phenomenon in the coming months.

Health gets biggest share

Health care remains the largest allocation at P5.865 billion, or 40.2 percent of the proposed budget.

If approved, the money will go to hospital improvements, medical equipment, medicines and supplies, health care personnel and public health services.

Baricuatro said the Province aims to develop its hospitals into fully functional Level 2 facilities and upgrade district hospitals from infirmaries to Level 1 hospitals.

She said higher hospital income would help sustain operations and pay for improvements, but added that the quality and accessibility of health care would remain the measure of success.

Infrastructure, disaster funds

The proposal sets aside P220 million for roads, bridges, repairs and street lighting, and P25 million for drainage, slope protection, seawalls and flood control.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management fund is proposed at P440 million for training, equipment and coordination between the Provincial Government and its component local government units.

Baricuatro said the budget was prepared after consultations with government agencies and civil society organizations, as well as the PB.

Next steps

The proposal will undergo legislative deliberations before the PB can approve the appropriation ordinance.

“The proposed budget now goes through legislative review and authorization. I look forward to working with the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (PB) to turn these priorities into services and projects that our people can feel in their daily lives,” Baricuatro said.

Under Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code, local chief executives must submit their proposed annual budgets to their legislative bodies by Oct. 16. The legislative body then has from Oct. 16 to Dec. 31 to deliberate on the proposal and pass the appropriation ordinance. / CDF