Capitol starts 4-day workweek; Cebu City delays implementation

THE Cebu Provincial Government will start a four-day workweek and energy-saving rules on Monday, March 9, 2026. However, Cebu City is delaying the schedule to study its effects.

These rules follow an announcement from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The National Government will use a four-day workweek for the executive department, which aims to save energy because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

New Capitol hours

To follow this mandate, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro issued Executive Order (EO) 16, which requires provincial employees to work from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to complete their 40-hour requirement. Emergency staff and healthcare workers are exempt to ensure continuous public service.

Under EO 16, provincial offices must set air-conditioning units at 24 degrees Celsius. They must turn off machines during lunch breaks, after work, and on closed days. The Province encourages online meetings and urges towns to do the same to cut electricity use by 10 to 20 percent.

Cebu City evaluates

Meanwhile, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said the City is still studying the policy. He talked about the plan with the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Some of the chamber members are not in favor of the setup, but we are still considering it,” Archival said.

The mayor asked city department heads to give their advice and expects to decide before the week ends. If the city adopts the policy, working hours might increase to meet the requirement. However, essential services will continue without interruption.

Saving power

Even with the delay, Cebu City is starting its own power-saving rules. Archival said the city will turn off air-conditioning units at City Hall at noon, which previously saved about P80,000 a month. By 4 p.m., the City will slowly shut down elevators and lights in some offices.

Archival also ordered the City Legal Office to bring back a special team to check market prices. This task force will work with the Department of Trade and Industry. They will make sure businesses do not unfairly raise the prices of basic goods. / CDF, CAV