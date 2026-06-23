Capitol starts social hall renovation

THE Cebu Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) began a P1 million renovation project on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to replace the water-damaged ceiling of the Capitol Social Hall.

PEO assistant Noel Gurrea said contractor 5GG has started removing the old ceiling materials and will install quarter-inch marine plywood after repairs to holes in the roof are completed.

Gurrea said contractors are selected based on their track record and whether they already have ongoing projects within the Capitol complex.

The project has secured clearance from the Province’s heritage consultant and is expected to be completed before Cebu Province’s founding anniversary celebrations in August.

Although the repairs are projected to take two to three months, Provincial General Services Office (PGSO) head Maria Teresa Alcos said work is being expedited to accommodate upcoming anniversary-related activities.

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As the office responsible for maintaining Capitol-owned properties, the PGSO first noticed the ceiling leaks, particularly during the rainy season. Gurrea said there was also an incident in which a portion of the ceiling collapsed.

The PGSO initially requested repairs for only about 20 percent of the ceiling, focusing on areas where leaks were detected. However, following an assessment by the PEO, officials decided to replace the entire ceiling to ensure a uniform appearance and prevent future problems.

According to Gurrea, the existing hardiflex ceiling boards are heavy and absorb moisture. These will be replaced with lightweight quarter-inch marine plywood.

“The ceilings have deteriorated because water entered through a flooded section of the roof,” Alcos said.

“The water penetrated the basement, and inspections by the GSO maintenance division showed that the ceiling joists had absorbed moisture,” she added.

Alcos and Gurrea said both the roofing repairs and ceiling replacement were approved by and received clearance from the Capitol’s heritage consultant to ensure the building’s historical integrity is preserved. / CDF