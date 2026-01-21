Capitol strengthens anti-poverty drive

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has signed Executive Order 82 creating the Provincial Poverty Reduction Action Committee (PPRAC) to institutionalize the participation of civil society groups in local government planning.

The PPRAC will meet quarterly to identify priority programs to address poverty and ensure that provincial budgets respond to the needs of marginalized sectors.

Its creation is in line with guidelines issued by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC).

“The purpose of this is really to align and define the composition, powers, and functions of our Provincial Poverty Reduction Action Committee, and to align it as well with regional development so that the provincial and regional levels are in sync,” Baricuatro said in a mix of Cebuano and English during a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026.

“I have already instructed the creation of sectoral committees to ensure that our programs at the provincial level are aligned with those at the regional level,” Baricuatro added.

Under EO 82, the PPRAC will be chaired by the governor or her duly authorized representative, with a vice chairperson elected from among accredited civil society organizations (CSOs).

Members include key provincial officials, such as the Provincial Planning and Development Coordinator, Social Welfare and Development Officer, Provincial Budget Officer, Health Officer, Agriculturist, Engineer, and Employment Service Officer, alongside five representatives from duly accredited CSOs and basic sectors.

The PPRAC will serve as the primary participatory and advisory body at the provincial level for poverty reduction.

It is mandated to participate in the formulation of the Provincial Development Plan and the Annual Investment Program, recommend priority poverty reduction programs for inclusion in the provincial budget, serve as an advisory body on poverty-related concerns, and monitor the implementation of anti-poverty initiatives.

It is also tasked to ensure that provincial programs are aligned with national strategies and policies while promoting transparency, accountability, and social inclusion in provincial governance.

The Provincial Planning and Development Office will serve as the secretariat of the PPRAC and provide technical, administrative, and logistical support to the committee.

The executive order took effect immediately upon signing on Dec. 24, 2025, at the Provincial Capitol in Cebu. / CDF