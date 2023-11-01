Capitol taps firm to collect waste

WHILE the Cebu Provincial Government is waiting to establish a waste-to-energy (WTE) facility, it will tap the services of a private contractor to collect, segregate, transport and dispose of all municipal waste.

In a meeting with local chief executives on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia said she wanted to establish a centralized waste collection and management system in the province.

Garcia said the Provincial Government received an unsolicited proposal from Waste Management Inc. (WMI), a solutions provider of solid waste management services that operates in Metro Manila, to collect the waste from every local government unit (LGU) under the Province.

She said non-recyclable plastics and paper, or refuse-derived fuel (RDF), will be segregated from the collected waste and transported by sea using barges to the Cemex cement plant in the City of Naga in the south.

She said the cement plant will incinerate the RDF to create additional power supply.

She said they are negotiating with Cemex’s executives so the plant will buy the RDF from the LGUs.

The governor said that aside from the compensation, this initiative will lower the LGUs’ spending on tipping fees and waste management, and overall efficiently manage their waste disposal until a WTE is constructed in the province.

Not compensated

In the last Provincial Development Council meeting, Garcia said she learned that the town of Moalboal had been sending its waste to the Cemex cement plant to be used as fuel. However, the LGU was not financially compensated.

She said she realized then that if all the mayors commit to her proposal, the Province can assure Cemex management of a consistent supply of RDF, which will then be the basis of her negotiation for the payment.

RFDs are composed of waste products that are combustible such as plastic. However, biodegradables are not allowed because of their high moisture content. Metals and paper are also not allowed.

Garcia said that under this initiative, each LGU will be forced to strictly segregate its waste, especially since it will mean additional income.

To efficiently do this, Garcia said WMI will provide garbage trucks, garbage shredder and compactor, and the vessels to be used to transport garbage trucks to the Cemex dock.

During his presentation to the mayors, Gener Dungo, WMI chairman and chief executive officer, said that based on Cebu Province’s garbage profile, it generates around 2,000 tons of waste per day, with Mandaue City as the main generator.

In 2020, 46 percent of Cebu Province’s waste was biodegradable; 35 percent, recyclable; 15 percent, residual waste; and 1.28 percent, special and hazardous waste.

A total of 60 percent of municipal waste was organic; 10 percent, combustible; and 15 percent, plastic, which can then be fed to Cemex’s incinerators.

Dungo suggested using their landing craft tank (LCT) vessels to transport waste from northern Cebu, while waste from southern Cebu will be transported by land.

However, Garcia said that all municipal waste and the garbage trucks must be transported by sea to minimize traffic on the highways.

Asked when WMI can start operations, Dungo said they should be ready in four to six months, adding that they are waiting for the arrival of the garbage trucks, compactors and LCT vessels that they had ordered for use in Cebu.

“Unsa man gyud ang atong tumong ani? Why are we going into a WTE? Kay eventually we get rid of this landfill. Mapuno ra na gihapon. Glorified garbage dump gihapon na. Gitawag lang nga landfill. Whether managed or sanitary, it is still a landfill,” Garcia told the mayors.

(What is our goal here? Why are we going into a WTE? Eventually, we will get rid of this landfill. It will fill up. It’s a glorified garbage dump. It may be called a landfill, but whether managed or sanitary, it is still a landfill.)

“That is why nangita ta og waste-to-energy nga dawaton ang tanan to be converted into power. But in the meantime kay existing naman gyud ni, naa man tay Cemex plant, modawat man sila sa RFDs. In the meantime, this will lessen your burden of dealing with all this waste,” Garcia added.

(That is why we are looking into waste-to-energy that will convert all the waste into power. But in the meantime, the Cemex plant is already there, and it accepts RDFs.)

Garcia said she is thinking of making a similar proposal to Taiheiyo Cement Corp.

She said building a WTE facility in the province will take years due to various environmental permits that need to be complied with. However, she assured that the Provincial Government is already in talks with a Japanese firm for this purpose. Although she did not name the firm, she said it operates WTE plants across Asia.

Invested in landfills

In the same meeting, three LGUs raised concerns over the proposal, namely Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura, Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales and Bogo City Mayor Carlo Martinez.

Shimura said Daanbantayan already has sanitary landfills. So instead of transporting RDFs to Cemex, he suggested incinerating them in the sanitary landfills using WMI’s equipment. He said transporting the waste to the City of Naga will be expensive, especially with the high price of fuel.

Perales, for her part, said that on June 26, the Toledo City Government and its partner, Far East Fuel Corp., broke ground on an Engineered Sanitary Landfill that will be equipped with a methane recovery and power generation facility in Barangay Sam-ang. She said it will be operational next year.

Martinez said the Bogo City Government had taken out a loan to build a sanitary landfill.

So he suggested that the three LGUs be part of a technical working team to discuss which waste will be collected by WMI and which waste will go to the LGUs, among others.

He said they can collect tipping fees from other LGUs, which Bogo will then use to pay off the loan to build the sanitary landfill.

Garcia asked mayors with similar concerns to reach out to the Provincial Government to iron out procedures of the program.

Dungo said the governor’s initiative will complement the LGUs’ projects on waste management. He assured the mayors that WMI will collaborate with them so each LGU involved in the program will know its responsibilities and tasks.

In northeast Cebu, Danao City, bailiwick of the Duranos, who are not allies of the governor, broke ground on a P32 billion WTE plant in Barangay Dunggoan last July that can process up to 1,200 tons of mixed waste from Danao and its neighboring towns and cities daily. The plant may be operational by 2024.