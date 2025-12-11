Capitol taps private firm for hospital waste

THE Cebu Provincial Government has outsourced medical waste operations for 16 province-run hospitals to Cleanaway Philippines to address disposal violations flagged by the Commission on Audit (COA).

Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces said the one-year contract covering 2026 is an immediate corrective measure while the administration pursues a long-term plan to build a treatment facility within the province.

The initiative aims to resolve environmental compliance issues attributed to lapses under the previous administration of governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

“This was already discussed by the Provincial Health Board. We already conducted the bidding, and Cleanaway Philippines won. The PHO is now processing the collection permit,” Empaces said.

Empaces said when Gov. Pamela Baricuatro assumed office, Capitol discovered that previous contractor, Trustbin, was unable to complete the waste tonnage specified under its contract.

“They requested for extension to complete the tonnage but PHO decided to terminate and bid a new contract … The contract was awarded to Cleanaway sometime in October-November,” Empaces said.

Audit report

In its 2024 report, COA said funding cuts for cleaning supplies led to the failure of several hospitals to use proper color-coded waste bags and maintain safe storage areas.

The report named Cebu Provincial Hospital–Balamban, Cebu Provincial Hospital–Carcar City, Isidro Kintanar Memorial Hospital–Argao, and Minglanilla District Hospital as having failed to comply with the DOH’s health care waste management manual.

The manual outlines protocols for segregating, storing, transporting, treating and disposing of healthcare waste.

“Hospital waste was found to be improperly placed, not in its designated location,” the COA report said.

In one facility, accumulated waste was reportedly piled along the road, covered only with roofing sheets and exposed to the sun and rain.

The audit team found violations involving improper segregation, insufficient storage facilities, lack of protective equipment, and delayed waste collection after the previous contractor stopped operations.

COA stressed the need for immediate corrective action, warning that poor waste disposal practices “significantly increase risks to human health and the environment” and undermine efforts toward safe and sustainable healthcare delivery.

Waste facility

As a long-term solution, Capitol plans to establish a medical waste treatment facility in Cebu to eventually reduce reliance on out-of-province waste haulers. However, this will still require permits, public hearings, and substantial planning due to the nature of hazardous waste, according to Empaces.

“This is part of the vision and the direction, so hopefully we can set up something within the next three years, but to be honest, it will really take six years if you want a fully established facility,” Empaces said.

He said Capitol has asked private investors, including the current contractor, to consider relocating their facility within Cebu.

Two local government units had previously been approached as potential host sites; but Empaces said further consultations and environmental clearances are needed before any proposal can move forward.

Empaces said wastewater treatment systems are also set to be installed in several provincial hospitals as part of Baricuatro’s climate-proofing initiative.

He explained these upgrades ensure that wastewater discharged from health facilities, particularly those in island municipalities, is properly treated before being released into the environment.

Designs for wastewater systems in Bantayan, Camotes, and Minglanilla have been completed, and the bidding processes for these projects are now underway, he said.

“One of the Governor’s directions is housekeeping — no shortcuts. Whatever the law requires, we really have to follow,” he said. / CDF