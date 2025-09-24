Capitol terminates 13 projects; NBI 7 probes 15 for ‘poor quality’

SCRUTINY over public works projects in Cebu intensified Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, as two separate government bodies announced major actions against flawed infrastructure. The Cebu Provincial Government terminated 13 of its suspended projects due to significant delays and right-of-way issues. On the same day, the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI 7) revealed that its initial probe found 15 flood control projects in Cebu City and southern Cebu province that appear to be substandard.

PROVINCE-WIDE REVIEW. The Capitol’s move is the latest development in a sweeping review initiated by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro. On Aug. 22, the Provincial Government suspended 154 infrastructure projects to allow for a full audit and compliance check, aiming to prevent “substandard” work.

This review has been unfolding for weeks. On Sept. 11, the governor cleared 77 projects to resume. Among them was the Malabuyoc bulk water project, which involves SBK Construction Inc., a firm linked to Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya, who is facing investigations over allegedly anomalous projects elsewhere.

Another SBK project in Alegria, however, remains suspended. The NBI’s investigation, meanwhile, was launched just last week following an order from the Department of Justice, indicating pressure from the national level to address potential irregularities in public works.

TWO-PRONGED SCRUTINY. The actions from the Capitol and the NBI 7 represent two different approaches to tackling problems in government contracting. The Province is focused on administrative and contractual failures. Ten of the terminated projects incurred a “negative 15 percent slippage,” a technical term meaning they were at least 15 percent behind schedule.

The other three were halted because of unresolved right-of-way issues, which prevented construction from proceeding. The terminated works include road concreting, multi-purpose buildings, and solar lamp post installations, with costs ranging from P1.1 million to P5.9 million each.

The NBI 7, on the other hand, is conducting a criminal investigation as directed by the Department of Justice, to which it is an attached agency. Led by Director Rennan Augustus Oliva, its probe targets the quality of finished projects, specifically flood control structures. While agents found no “ghost projects,” Oliva said many appeared to be substandard. The bureau is now gathering documents and witness statements from residents to build a case.

WHAT’S AT STAKE. The twin announcements highlight a larger issue of accountability in the use of public funds. For ordinary citizens, delayed and substandard projects mean wasted taxes and services that are never delivered.

Defective flood control projects, in particular, pose a direct threat to public safety during extreme weather. For contractors, the governor’s threat to blacklist firms behind the terminated projects and the NBI 7’s ongoing investigation could serve as a deterrent against poor performance and corruption. The moves also test the Baricuatro administration’s commitment to transparency and its promise to safeguard public funds from defective infrastructure.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW YET. Some questions have yet to be answered. First, Baricuatro has not publicly named the contractors responsible for the 13 terminated projects, nor is it certain if they will be officially blacklisted from future government bids.

Second, the NBI 7’s finding that 15 projects are “substandard” is still preliminary. This conclusion must be confirmed by a formal technical audit from the Commission on Audit (COA), which will determine if the projects failed to meet contract specifications. Finally, there is no public confirmation showing whether the projects terminated by the Capitol are the same ones being examined by the NBI 7 for anomalies.

WHAT’S NEXT. The 13 terminated provincial projects will be put up for rebidding to find new contractors. The Capitol will also continue its review of the dozens of other projects that remain suspended.

Meanwhile, the NBI investigation will proceed, with Oliva calling on the public to report other questionable projects. The bureau is required to submit weekly progress reports to the DOJ, suggesting that more findings could be made public in the coming weeks. The crucial next step for the NBI is to secure the COA’s technical audit to solidify its case against the builders of the allegedly substandard projects. / CDF, ANV