Capitol to allocate addt’l P1M subsidy to 15 LGUs

THE Cebu Provincial Government will grant an additional P1 million subsidy to each of the 15 local government units (LGUs) in northern Cebu that participated in the recently concluded Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade.

Provincial Board Member Andrei “Red” Duterte, chairman of the committee on tourism, announced this during his speech on behalf of Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia at the municipal hall of Liloan on Thursday evening, Jan. 25.

The LGUs initially received a subsidy of P600,000 from the Capitol to assist them financially in their preparations for the tourism initiative.

The 15 LGUs included in the tour were Consolacion, Compostela, Carmen, Sogod, Medellin, Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Santa Fe, Madridejos, Bantayan, Bogo City, Tabogon, Borbon, Catmon and Liloan.

Duterte said the governor was happy and satisfied with the preparations made by the 15 LGUs for the Suroy Suroy, leading to the decision to provide the subsidy.

In an interview on Friday, Jan. 26, Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura expressed his gratitude for the “significant” additional subsidy, acknowledging its substantial assistance in their preparation.

He said even without a subsidy, the appreciation of the guests and tourists makes it worth it already.

Daanbantayan was the last stop of the first-day itinerary of the Suroy-Suroy on Jan. 23. The venue was Kandaya Resort.

Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado, in a separate interview, said the first subsidy of about P660,000 was not enough to recoup the expenses that the town incurred during the first day

of the program.

The town’s expenses amounted to millions, covering the food and souvenirs, logistics, cultural presentations, and beautification.

Consolacion was the first stop of the three-day itinerary of the Suroy-Suroy.

The Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade was a three-day tour from Jan. 23 to 25.

SunStar Cebu tried to contact the other mayors of local government units that have joined the recent Suroy-Suroy Sugbo. However, as of this writing, the officials have yet to reply to inquiries.