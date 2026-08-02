Capitol to continue probe into alleged neglect of road crash victim

THE Cebu Provincial Government assured on Friday, July 31, 2026, that its investigation will continue after allegations of medical neglect involving an 18-year-old road crash victim at Badian District Hospital circulated on

social media.

Days after his brother’s death, Jerryel Velvestre raised concerns on social media over what he described as a lack of urgency and compassion shown to the victim. He also called on the Provincial

Government to pursue healthcare reforms, not only in equipment but also in the compassion and professionalism of medical workers.

His 18-year-old brother, Philip Josh “PJ” Velvestre, died on July 26 from severe traumatic brain injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.

In an official statement posted on the Province of Cebu’s Public Information Office Facebook page on Friday, July 31, the Capitol addressed the family’s allegations and assured them that the incident would undergo a thorough review.

“Our prayers remain with the bereaved family, and we assure them that a thorough review of the incident will continue in accordance with established protocols,” reads a portion of the statement.

Jerryel posted on Facebook on Wednesday, July 29, expressing the family’s grief and alleging medical neglect during PJ’s admission at the infirmary.

PJ’s family also called for better patient care from provincial healthcare workers, emphasizing the need for greater empathy during a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Thursday, July 30.

On the same day, Provincial Health Consultant Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan and Provincial Health Officer I Dr. Jenina Canoy explained the initial medical response at Badian District Hospital and confirmed that an internal investigation was underway.

In a SunStar Cebu report published on July 30, Canoy cited an incident report stating that PJ was not wearing a helmet and was under the influence of alcohol.

PJ’s mother, Ma. Elaine, said her son was wearing a helmet when he left their home in Sibonga. However, Jerryel later said PJ handed the helmet to his passenger to hold during the ride home. Ma. Elaine also said PJ had consumed only a small amount of alcohol because he had limited funds.

Province clarifies incident

The province said it issued the statement to “clarify information circulating online that the patient was allegedly neglected while under the care of Badian District Hospital.”

The Provincial Government extended its “deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the patient,” adding that “no words can ever ease the pain of losing a loved one.”

To clarify the sequence of events, officials said medical records, incident reports, and electronic referral logs showed that emergency treatment began immediately upon the patient’s arrival.

“Badian District Hospital is an infirmary and is not equipped to manage severe Traumatic Brain Injuries requiring neurosurgical intervention,” the province said.

Medical response and referral timeline

Medical records showed that PJ stayed at Badian District Hospital for four hours and 38 minutes.

According to the records, PJ arrived at the infirmary at 4 a.m. in critical condition after the crash. He suffered a traumatic brain injury, vomited blood, and had decreased consciousness. The records also stated that he had been “driving under the influence of alcohol before the accident.”

Hospital staff began emergency treatment at 4 a.m., even before the arrival of PJ’s parents. Interventions included oxygen support, intravenous fluids, Mannitol, paracetamol, Tranexamic Acid, airway suctioning, and continuous monitoring.

The first electronic referral to a tertiary hospital was logged at 4:40 a.m., followed by additional referral requests to public and private tertiary hospitals beginning at 4:49 a.m.

Between 5:06 a.m. and 5:28 a.m., hospital staff referred the patient to a public secondary hospital, which advised transferring him to a tertiary facility. Another referral sent at 5:38 a.m. to a public tertiary hospital was not accepted due to “hospital capacity constraints.”

Between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., emergency treatment continued while staff awaited acceptance from a receiving hospital. Personnel also contacted the 711 hotline to seek permission to transport the patient without formal acceptance but were discouraged from doing so “due to instability.”

At the family’s request, referrals were also made to two private tertiary hospitals between 8:18 a.m. and 8:24 a.m.

A public tertiary hospital with specialty capabilities accepted the referral at 8:30 a.m., subject to the patient’s stable vital signs. A provincial government ambulance transported him at 8:38 a.m.

The patient later died at a private hospital.

Addressing the online criticism, the Capitol said it “remains committed to transparency and accountability.”

“Our prayers remain with the bereaved family, and we assure them that a thorough review of the incident will continue in accordance with established protocols,” the statement read. / CDF