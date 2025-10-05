Capitol to donors: Coordinate with private, civic groups for relief operations

THE Cebu Provincial Government told donors to coordinate with established private and civic organizations conducting large-scale relief operations, assuring the public that there are trustworthy channels outside the Capitol for those hesitant to course their help through the government.

Provincial Information Officer Ainjeliz dela Torre Orong said the Capitol understands that some individuals and groups prefer to deliver their donations directly due to government mistrust and fake news spreading online that relief goods are stalled in covered courts.

“First, they want it faster, and maybe they don’t trust the government, which we truly understand,” Orong said.

“We are not asking them to do so -- we want to earn their trust,” she added.

She said the public may instead work with major groups such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Junior Chamber International (JCI), and the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), which are also conducting extensive relief operations in coordination with the Capitol.

“These organizations have big trucks that can carry the load of about 20 smaller vehicles, helping decongest traffic and speed up delivery to affected areas,” Orong said.

She added that through partnerships among government agencies, private institutions, and volunteer groups, relief distribution can be made faster, safer, and more organized.

She also assured that the Capitol and other big donation drives have enough trucks to carry loads. (CDF)