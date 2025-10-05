Capitol to donors: Use Danao hub for quake relief to ease north Cebu traffic

THE Cebu Provincial Government has reiterated its call for coordinated relief operations amid heavy traffic leading to northern Cebu, urging donors to channel their assistance through designated hubs instead of traveling individually to affected areas.

In an advisory issued Friday, October 5, 2025, the Capitol advised those already en route to the north to turn back and deliver their donations to the Provincial Donation Hub at the Danao City Boardwalk.

The hub is already open, stated the updated advisory.

Set up by the Danao City Government in partnership with the Capitol, the hub aims to decongest major roads, ensure orderly distribution, and hasten the delivery of relief goods to earthquake-hit municipalities.

“We discourage small donation drives traveling to the north from Cebu City as it will take approximately 10 hours to reach the affected areas,” the Capitol said.

“We urge donors and volunteer groups to coordinate with the Provincial Donation Hub in Danao City instead,” it added.

The Danao hub, along with the Capitol warehouse, will serve as a collection and convergence point for relief goods, which will be consolidated and dispatched immediately to the affected northern towns. (CDF)