Capitol to fund restoration of ancient railway station in Carcar City

THE Cebu Provincial Government has promised to provide funding for the demolition and reconstruction of a historic railroad station in Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City, in order to preserve the structure and create room for a road-widening project.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia made the announcement in a meeting with Carcar City Mayor Patrick Barcenas, representatives from the DPWH Cebu District 1 Engineering Office, heritage consultant Dr. Jose Eleazar Bersales, and private lot owners on Monday, May 20.

The ancient railway station will be moved to a location near the current Carcar City Hall and tourist rest area (TRA), where it will be replicated and restored.

The DPWH's road widening project along the national highway has been put on hold due to the presence of railway station in the area.

According to Dr. Bersales, the Perrelos station, a fourth-class railroad station run by the Philippine Railway Company, is one of only two intact and original train stations in Cebu.

The other one is located beside the national highway near Simala Elementary School in Sibonga.

In order for future generations to appreciate the depth of Cebuano culture and traditions, the governor underlined her dedication to protecting Cebu's legacy and historical artifacts.

Mayor Barcenas applauded the initiative, while the owner of the site where the station is now located expressed happiness with the governor's decision.

The meeting's participants also decided to protect a heritage house belonging to the Libor family that is over a century old and will be impacted by DPWH's road-widening projects in the City of Naga.

Garcia commended the century-old house's descendants for preserving its historical authenticity.

It was decided that the home would be moved to a different lot owned by the heirs to protect the house while permitting the road project to proceed.

The DPWH would pay the family for the relocation.

The said initiatives serve as evidence of the Capitol's commitment to maintaining Cebu's cultural and historical heritage while balancing development. (TPT WITH PR)