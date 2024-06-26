Capitol to host fashion show to welcome participants of UN tourism forum

THE Cebu Provincial Capitol will host a fashion show and gala on Thursday evening, June 27, 2024, to welcome the participants of the 36th United Nations Tourism Organization (UNTO) Joint Commission Forum and UN Tourism Commission for South Asia (36th CAP-CSA) from June 26 to 28, 2024.

Cebu-based fashion designer Furne One Amato is in charge of the fashion show.

The municipalities of San Fernando, Moalboal, Consolacion and Liloan and the cities of Carcar and Toledo will perform their respective cultural dances to amuse the visitors.

More than 300 delegates from 30 UNTO-member countries, including Australia, Japan, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Laos, Vietnam and Spain are expected to attend.

The delegates will also visit Dalaguete town, Argao's cultural tourism and Hermit's Cove and Bojo River in Aloguinsan, according to a previous announcement from the Capitol. (ANV, TPT)