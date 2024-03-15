Capitol to ink deal for renewable energy

TO ADVANCE renewable energy in northern Cebu, the Cebu Provincial Government will sign a landmark deal with the Consortium Acciona Energia Global and Freya Renewables Inc. on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

In a report from the Capitol’s Public Information Office on Thursday, March 14, the upcoming deal will seal the construction of the 150 megawatts (MW) solar power plant to be built in Barangay Talisay in the town of Daanbantayan.

The Provincial Government will partner with the Spain-based Acciona Energia Global and Makati-based Freya Renewables Inc. to address the increasing energy demand of the province.

Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla was invited to witness the nemorandum of agreement (MOA) signing on Saturday.

According to the MOA, the Capitol will acquire the land and properties, while the energy firms will bear the construction costs for the 185-hectare solar power plant facility.

In October 2023, the three parties inked a memorandum of understanding that included the percentage share of the electricity sales of the facility.

Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura met Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia at the Cebu Capitol Building on Wednesday, March 13. Shimura expressed support for the project.

Shimura also urged the affected lot owners to sell their properties to the province.

In return, the governor assured the property owners would enjoy tax exemption to capital gains, transfer tax and documentary stamp.

Garcia added she will prioritize helping the lot owners find job opportunities.

Shimura said the Provincial Government could initiate expropriation proceedings should the lot owners refuse to sell their properties.

Expropriation is when the government forces the lot owners to sell their properties with just compensation for the project that will benefit the general public.

The solar power plant is expected to address the energy demand of the general public for cheaper electricity.

“As the father of the town, I would like to appeal to you. This is once in a lifetime nga opportunity sa atoang lungsod. Never in the Province of Cebu nga naay solar farm ingon ani ka dako, which makabenepisyo gyod ta,” Shimura said in the report.

(As the father of the town, I would like to appeal to you. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our town. Never in the Province of Cebu has there been such a large solar farm, which will truly benefit us.) / EHP