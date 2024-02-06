Capitol to launch hog raising livelihood project

THE Cebu Provincial Government is planning to introduce the "Sugbo-Baboyan sa Limpyo ug Hapsay nga Tugkaran" project in March of this year in order to expand the hog industry in Cebu and promote local economic development.

Through the production of native hogs raised organically in a clean, green environment, this initiative aims to increase the income of the participating households.

In accordance with the program, Governor Gwen Garcia convened a meeting with key stakeholders on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

Participants included Department of Interior and Local Government Cebu Director Ian Kenneth Lucero, Provincial agriculturist Dr. Roldan Saragena, provincial veterinarian Dr. Mary Rose Vincoy, and chief operating officer Domi Chua of Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI).

The Sugbo-Baboyan program, which aims to promote economic success to barangays, puroks, and participating homes, is modeled after the innovative projects initiated by the governor.

Chua pointed out that the program will support Garcia’s other main projects, especially the backyard gardening program in Sugbusog and the Capitol's clean-and-green campaign.

Chua of RAFI, the program’s private partner, told Capitol’s online news portal Sugbo News that the program’s intention is to give livelihood activities and augment household income for those who will participate in the enterprise.

She continued by saying that the program will aid in the further expansion of Cebu's lechon industry by boosting the availability of native hogs, who are the perfect breed for lechon due to their low body fat and tasty pork meat.

The industry's adoption of organic hog farming through this program is anticipated to benefit workers, lower consumer costs, and maintain Cebu's reputation as the country's Lechon Capital. (With PR)