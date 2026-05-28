Capitol to open trauma care shelter for abuse survivors

Summary:

The Cebu Provincial Government announced the integration of specialized mental health and trauma recovery services into "Balay ni Neneng," a planned facility for women and children survivors of violence.

Provincial Health Office Chief Shiela Faciol presented the facility's framework, which includes psychiatric medication, play and art therapy, and secured medical supplies, though partnerships with external psychologists are not yet finalized.

The facility will feature air-conditioned "smart houses" accommodating eight to 10 survivors each, alongside planned help desks at major Cebu transportation terminals to boost anti-trafficking efforts.

CEBU Province will soon provide a specialized mental health care and trauma recovery services for women and children survivors of violence at a new provincial shelter.

In a statement from the Cebu Province Public Information Office on Thursday, May 28, 2026, the Provincial Government announced it is integrating psychological first aid, trauma processing, and specialized therapies into “Balay ni Neneng,” a planned facility for survivors.

The project was discussed on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, during the second-quarter meeting of the Provincial Committee on Anti-Trafficking and Violence Against Women and Their Children (PCAT-VAWC), which was chaired by Governor Pamela Baricuatro.

Provincial Health Office Chief Shiela Faciol presented the medical and mental health framework for the facility.

The framework includes access to psychiatric medication.

For young children, the province plans to introduce play and art therapy to support emotional recovery.

Supplies of medicines for conditions linked to mental illness, anxiety, and depression have been secured by the Provincial Government, though partnerships with external psychologists have not yet been finalized.

The Women and Children in Crisis Intervention Center has begun overseeing the installation of “smart houses” within the Balay ni Neneng compound, according to Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office officer-in-charge Mary Rose Lopez.

Each air-conditioned unit will accommodate eight to 10 survivors and contain dining areas, kitchens, and administrative offices.

Officials also announced plans to establish help desks and expand referral systems at major transportation terminals across Cebu to boost anti-trafficking efforts.

The official launch date for Balay ni Neneng has not yet been announced, according to the statement. / CDF