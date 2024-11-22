Capitol to power 10 tourist rest areas with solar energy

THE Cebu Provincial Government is set to fund the installation of solar power systems in 10 Tourist Rest Areas (TRAs) to ensure a sustainable and reliable energy source for these facilities.

The first solar-powered TRA is expected to be installed in the municipality of Pinamungajan, which is set to open on Dec. 3, 2024.

The Provincial Planning and Development Office announced that other TRAs funded by the Province will also be equipped with renewable energy once they begin operations.

The TRA in Pinamungajan sits on a 1,322.2-square-meter lot in Barangay Pandacan.

TRAs feature a souvenir shop, charging stations, lounge, mini-food court, coffee shops and clean restrooms to ensure comfort for both local and foreign tourists seeking a place to rest while visiting the province’s tourist destinations.

Additionally, the Municipality plans to relocate its bus terminal from Barangay Poblacion to Barangay Pandacan to bring it closer to the TRA.

Aside from Pinamungajan, other TRAs are also located in Bogo City; Madridejos; Santander; Dumanjug; Balamban; and Pilar, Poro, Tudela and San Francisco on Camotes Island. / ANV