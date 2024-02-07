Capitol to purchase Daanbantayan lots for solar power plant

AT least 56 lot owners in Barangay Talisay, Daanbantayan town, northern Cebu, have been informed about the Capitol's intention to purchase their lands.

During a meeting held at the Capitol on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, the Spanish company Acciona Energia Global and Freya Renewables notified the attendees that their properties are located inside the 185-hectare lot, where a solar power plant will be constructed.

The power plant, which is a joint venture between Acciona and the Capitol, can generate 150 megawatts of electricity, significantly increasing the government's ability to supply power.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia stated that the Department of Energy views the project as a priority since it will help the Central Visayas meet its growing demand for power.

It can be recalled that the nearby island of Panay suffered extensive and protracted power outages for three days in early January and subsequent outages two weeks later after many power plants on the island tripped.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. even made a statement about the seriousness of the situation, pointing out that the first wave of outages caused P3.8 billion in economic losses in Iloilo province alone, and that the people living and working there had to endure with countless inconveniences as a result of the lack of electricity.

According to legal regulations governing potential expropriation proceedings, the owners of Daanbantayan lots will get "just compensation" for their holdings.

Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura, who was present during the meeting, gave the people assurances that the LGU will assist them by giving them priority in housing and relocation initiatives.

The gathering was also attended by provincial environmental expert Atty. Ben Cabrido Jr. and Barangay Talisay officials. (TPT WITH PR)