Capitol to regulate entry of live hogs from Negros

CEBU Province is working to limit the entry of hogs from Negros Oriental after local raisers raised concerns about outside competition and the difficulty of selling their livestock.

After allowing live hogs from Negros to enter Cebu for immediate slaughter for lechon preparation under Executive Order (EO) 55 issued on Oct. 26, 2026, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said the Provincial Government would discuss shipment limits with Negros Oriental Gov. Manuel “Chaco” Sagarbarria following the concerns raised by hog raisers during their meeting on Friday, Nov. 6.

“Ang ilang gi-recommend is i-ban ang pagpasulod og hogs from Negros,” Governor Baricuatro said during a press briefing on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

(Their recommendation is to ban the entry of hogs from Negros.)

She said the Provincial Government was discussing with Governor Sagarbarria how many hogs could be allowed into Cebu, adding that both provinces were consolidating information to determine an appropriate volume.

“I had a conversation also with Governor Chaco, na, i-limit nato ang pagpasulod sa hogs from Negros,” she said.

(I had a conversation also with Governor Chaco about limiting the entry of hogs from Negros.)

Local cooperative

Governor Baricuatro said the local raisers decided to organize themselves into a cooperative after the Provincial Government advised them to strengthen their association and have a stronger collective voice.

She added that Negros hogs were brought into Cebu to supply the demand for lechon, particularly among lechoneros who need animals of a certain size. Officials aim to regulate shipments while ensuring that lechon producers can still source the necessary hogs.

Reliable market

Governor Baricuatro said local hog raisers previously struggled to find buyers because larger suppliers brought their livestock to Cebu, leaving farmers without a reliable market.

“Sa una, kining mga dagko, didto ra nila ibaligya sa Cebu, ang atong mga local hog raisers, walay market,” she said.

(In the past, the big suppliers would sell their hogs in Cebu, leaving our local hog raisers without a market.)

As a medium-term solution, a local buyer committed to purchasing hogs from Cebu farmers to help provide a steady market for their livestock. The governor did not disclose how many hogs the company would buy or when the arrangement would begin.

Import ban

Baricuatro said she also spoke with Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. about the concerns of hog raisers. She said Laurel informed her that the National Government would impose a 60-day ban on frozen meat imports from abroad.

The Department of Agriculture issued Department Order 33 banning the entry of various imported cuts on Monday, Nov. 9. Baricuatro said the measure was intended to help hog raisers across the country and was not limited to Cebu.

Border checkpoints

She said the Provincial Government preferred to coordinate directly with Negros Oriental officials rather than rely solely on police personnel to monitor and control hog shipments at border checkpoints.

“If we impose a ban, as we did in the past, many shipments could pass through without being controlled, and our police personnel would spend their time watching the borders,” she said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Under EO 55, live hogs can enter Cebu only if they are brought directly to accredited slaughterhouses for lechon preparation. The animals cannot be kept for breeding or resale and must be slaughtered immediately. Shipments must carry complete documents, including a valid shipping permit, a veterinary health certificate and negative African swine fever (ASF) test results.

The order followed the containment of an ASF outbreak in Ginatilan in southwestern Cebu, where the suspected source was uncooked meat brought home from a gathering in Tanjay City, Negros Oriental. Baricuatro said border controls had been tightened following reports of positive cases in Ginatilan. However, she noted the provincial veterinarian had not advised her of additional positive cases in neighboring towns as of the briefing on Tuesday, Nov. 10. / CDF