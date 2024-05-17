Capitol to rent generators to address ongoing power outage on Malapascua Island

THE Cebu Provincial Government will rent generator sets from private firm Dynamic Power to address the ongoing power outage that has long plagued Malapascua island, Daanbantayan town.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has decided that the Capitol will take the lead in making a solution because if it is delayed, it will be a big loss for the locals in the area who depend on tourism for their livelihood.

It was learned that the island could require up to two megawatts to address the months-long problem.

Garcia called for a meeting with Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura, the representatives of the Department of Energy-Visayas, Cebu Electric Cooperative (Cebeco) II, the Power Source Philippines Inc. (PSPI), Dynamic Power, National Power Corp. and the National Electrification Administration, on Thursday, May 16, at the Capitol to tackle the issue.

The Capitol is set to sign a contract with Power Source Philippines Inc. (PSPI), the only power provider in Malapascua to guarantee a continuous supply of electricity for the residents and visitors.

Dynamic Power and PSPI will work together in the coming days to install the generator sets at their Daanbantayan site.

Because their own generator sets required maintenance, PSPI was unable to provide Malapascua with a stable power supply.

The fact that only three of PSI's four generators are running contributes to the overloading of their old transformers and keeps them from being able to supply the island's 2-megawatt power demand.

Garcia had previously requested that a power barge be sent to the island by the National Power Corporation (NPC), but her request has not yet been fulfilled.

"We sincerely apologize for the delay in responding to your request. Please be advised that we have diligently explored avenues to address the power shortage issue with PSPI, given their contractual obligation to provide adequate power supply to the island until 2023. However, our efforts have been met with constraints, as the deployment of generating sets by the National Power Corporation (NPC) is contingent upon PSPI relinquishing its contractual obligations and the DOW authorizing NPC to assume operations in Malapascua Island," the NPC said in its response to the governor’s request on May 16.

Power outages have a big impact not only on tourists but also on resort owners and residents.

The presence of thresher sharks and its white sand beaches make Malapascua a popular tourist destination. (ANV, TPT)